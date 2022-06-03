Transplanted Eden Finally Ready to Reopen in Avondale

Eden, the West Loop farm-to-table restaurant that closed due to the pandemic in August 2020, is now ready to reopen in its new location in Avondale after several delays. The cafe will start serving lunch this Monday, June 6, and dinner service will begin Wednesday, June 22.

The attraction of the new Avondale location to owner Jodi Fyfe and chief culinary officer Devon Quinn was the 25,000 square-foot lot, enough space to build a garden and greenhouse where Quinn and executive chef Miles Schaefer can grow herbs, fruits, and vegetables for the kitchen. The greenhouse, however, is still under construction, and for now Eden will be sourcing its produce from local farms.

Fyfe told Eater in April that she envisions Eden as a space similar to her former West Loop neighbor Soho House, where customers can set up with their laptops all day, sustaining themselves with coffee and smoothies in the morning, salads at lunchtime, and cocktails later in the afternoon.

The menu, completely overhauled for the new space, will consist of a mixture of small and large plates, some cooked in a wood-burning oven, enhanced with bread baked on-site. The bar, run by Alex Rydzewski, will emphasize woman- and minority-owned wineries and serve a house beer developed in collaboration with Great Central Brewing Company.

The main dining room can fit 90 people; there’s room for 50 more in private dining areas and 18 additional stools at the bar. There will also be a 30-seat patio. Check out the rest of the indoor space below.

Eden, 2734 W. Roscoe Street, Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, opens Monday, June 6.