 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A white-painted building with black doors and window frames.
Eden is nearly ready to open in its new location in Avondale.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Filed under:

Transplanted Eden Finally Ready to Reopen in Avondale

The farm-to-table restaurant will begin serving breakfast and lunch next week and expand to dinner service later this month

by Aimee Levitt
Photography by Barry Brecheisen

Eden, the West Loop farm-to-table restaurant that closed due to the pandemic in August 2020, is now ready to reopen in its new location in Avondale after several delays. The cafe will start serving lunch this Monday, June 6, and dinner service will begin Wednesday, June 22.

The attraction of the new Avondale location to owner Jodi Fyfe and chief culinary officer Devon Quinn was the 25,000 square-foot lot, enough space to build a garden and greenhouse where Quinn and executive chef Miles Schaefer can grow herbs, fruits, and vegetables for the kitchen. The greenhouse, however, is still under construction, and for now Eden will be sourcing its produce from local farms.

A long wooden table in front a bar, lit by hanging copper lamps.
Customers can linger with their laptops all day at Eden.

Fyfe told Eater in April that she envisions Eden as a space similar to her former West Loop neighbor Soho House, where customers can set up with their laptops all day, sustaining themselves with coffee and smoothies in the morning, salads at lunchtime, and cocktails later in the afternoon.

A bowl of fruit, granola, and yogurt on a gray marble table.
Breakfast dishes include a yogurt breakfast parfait.
Eden
A bowl of greens on a marble table beside a fork and knife.
Salads are on the menu at lunchtime, made with produce from local growers.
Eden

The menu, completely overhauled for the new space, will consist of a mixture of small and large plates, some cooked in a wood-burning oven, enhanced with bread baked on-site. The bar, run by Alex Rydzewski, will emphasize woman- and minority-owned wineries and serve a house beer developed in collaboration with Great Central Brewing Company.

The main dining room can fit 90 people; there’s room for 50 more in private dining areas and 18 additional stools at the bar. There will also be a 30-seat patio. Check out the rest of the indoor space below.

Eden, 2734 W. Roscoe Street, Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, opens Monday, June 6.

Square tables and chairs arranged in a gray and white dining room; in the background, there’s a bar.
A banquette with tables and chairs under a large multi-paned window.
Two leather loveseats face each other across a small cocktail table in front of a bricked-up fireplace.
A white-painted room with a long table surrounded by chairs and a large screen on teh wall above a bricked-up fireplace.
There are also two private dining rooms.
A long dining room with pictures of trees on the wall and an intricate metal chandelier above a long wooden table.

Foursquare

Great Central Brewing Company

, Chicago, IL
Foursquare

Eden

1748 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60611 Visit Website
Controversies

Hot Dog Stand Owner Claims He Was Snubbed by Neighborhood Sausage Fest

AM Intel

Grubhub to Get Into the Ghost Kitchen Game

Eater Inside

S’more and More: Explore the Wonderland That is XO Marshmallow

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world