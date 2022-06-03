Grubhub to Get Into the Ghost Kitchen Game

Grubhub, the third-party delivery app, announced this week that it will be opening its own ghost kitchen in 20 cities including Chicago, Crain’s reports. The ghost kitchen will be called MasterChef Table and will feature 11 dishes developed by winners of the TV show MasterChef and prepared by local restaurants, which will not have to pay any extra licensing fees. So far, just two Chicago restaurants have agreed to participate — Iztatl Cocina Mexicana in Jefferson Park and Señor Pan Cafe, which has three locations on the Northwest Side — but Grubhub told Crain’s that four other restaurants are interested. Last year the city of Chicago filed a lawsuit against the company for deceptive business practices.

Con Todo reports anti-Semitic incident outside restaurant

A man was caught on video giving a Nazi salute outside the Avondale restaurant Con Todo last week and then drawing a swastika on the front of the building, Block Club reports. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. Con Todo’s owners, JC and Edgar Castañeda, reported it to the police, who are investigating, and they warn other residents and business owners in the area to be aware.

Kasama teams up with guest chef for special Hawai’i brunch

Sheldon Simeon, a former Top Chef contestant and author of the bestselling cookbook Cook Real Hawai’i, will be in residence at the Michelin-starred Filipino restaurant Kasama next Sunday, June 12, for a special Hawai’i brunch featuring three of signature dishes from his Maui restaurant Tin Roof — Mochiko Fried Chicken, OG Combo, and Pork Sinigang Verde — in addition to the regular Kasama daytime menu. The brunch lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will take walk-in customers only. Simeon will already be in town for the James Beard Awards, which take place Monday, June 13; he’s been nominated for Best Chef Northwest and Pacific.

2D celebrates Blue Man Group anniversary with a blue doughnut

Other businesses on Northalsted will be celebrating the month of June with rainbows, but 2D, the ingeniously designed doughnut and fried chicken spot that opened this past winter, will focus on the single color blue in honor of the Blue Man Group, which will be celebrating its 25th anniversary at the nearby Briar Street Theatre. The doughnuts will be made with fresh blueberry puree, Chicago Food Magazine reports, and sprinkled with blue cocoa powder. They’ll be available all month and come with a coupon for 20 percent off Blue Man Group tickets.

Summer House Santa Monica is going to Disney World

Lettuce Entertain You’s California-themed Summer House Santa Monica will be opening an outpost at Disney Springs in Disney World in Orlando, Florida, WDW News Today reports. Called Summer House On the Lake, it’s scheduled to open in 2021 and replaces a location of Beatrix, another Lettuce mini-chain, that was put “on hold” last year and then eventually cancelled.