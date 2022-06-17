 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cook County Officials Subpoena Tax Records for Parlor Pizza in Chicago

The embattled restaurant group was raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in 2021

by Aimee Levitt
A brick building with a patio in front.
Parlor Pizza has three locations in Wicker Park, River North, and the West Loop.
Neil Burger

A Cook County grand jury issued a subpoena to the tax division of the Chicago Department of Finance in May for Parlor Pizza’s tax records, the Tribune reports. The subpoena included a request for a schedule of month-to-month sales for every year the group has been operating in Chicago.

The subpoena, which the Tribune obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, is part of an ongoing investigation into Parlor’s potential tax violations. Parlor’s three locations in West Town, River North, and Wicker Park were all shut down for two days last fall after a raid by police assisting the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Reached by Eater, attorneys representing Parlor Pizza declined to comment on the subpoena.

The pizzeria faced additional controversy last year, after a report by Block Club detailed alleged racial discrimination, labor violations, and sexual harassment at the business. The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection and the Chicago Commission on Human Relations launched an investigation into the allegations. A city spokesperson told Block Club earlier this week that the city’s business department officials are “gathering evidence and negotiating with attorneys.” Parlor’s owners continue to strongly dispute the allegations.

Texan Taco Bar, a restaurant associated with Parlor Pizza, recently opened in the West Loop under a separate LLC.

Foursquare

Parlor Pizza Bar

, Chicago, IL 60622

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

Avli and Rainbow Cone Go to the Beach and Five More Openings in Chicago

By Aimee Levitt and Naomi Waxman

Chicago’s West African Frozen Food Brand Is Shaking Up the Grocery Game

By Naomi Waxman

Vajra, an Indian Nepali Restaurant in West Town, to Close This Weekend

By Aimee Levitt

Romantic Retreat the Darling Exits Randolph Row and More Restaurant Closures to Know

By Naomi Waxman

New Illinois Law Bans Delivery Apps From Sharing Restaurant Menus Without Written Permission

By Aimee Levitt and Naomi Waxman

The Voltaggio Brothers’ New Italian Steakhouse and More Upcoming Bars and Restaurants to Know

By Aimee Levitt

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world