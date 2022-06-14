 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Voltaggio Brothers’ New Italian Steakhouse and More Upcoming Bars and Restaurants to Know

A regularly updated list of forthcoming restaurants and bars

by Aimee Levitt
A chef cooks something in a flaming pan. Eater

June 14

Edgewater: The owners of Porkchop, the barbecue mini-chain, have applied for a city liquor license for a fourth location at 6341-6343 N. Broadway, a storefront that was, for 80 years, the home of Hamilton’s, the legendary Loyola campus bar that closed in 2012. Porkchop already has locations in Albany Park, the West Loop, and Midway Airport.

Fulton Market: DineAmic Hospitality, the group behind Lyra, Bar Siena, and Prime and Provisions, among others, will open an Italian steakhouse called Fioretta in a new office tower at 320 S. Sangamon Street later this year, Crain’s reports. The kitchen will be run by brothers and former Top Chef contestants Michael and Bryan Voltaggio (Michael won, Bryan didn’t) and the dining room will be decked out 1950s style.

Goose Island: The iO Theater, the improv comedy institution at 1501 N. Kingsbury, will reopen this fall with its bar intact according to a city liquor license filing. This is important because sometimes alcohol is necessary for audiences of amateur improv performances.

Loop: A new outpost of Casa Bonita, a Mexican restaurant in suburban Libertyville, will open in Millennium Park later this month, Crain’s reports. This is part of a deal between Casa Bonita’s parent company, Vandalay Brands, and the city to oversee all concessions in the park. Other Vandalay properties with locations in the park include Napolita Pizzeria and Double Clutch Brewery.

Uptown: Marina’s Cafe, a new Puerto Rican and Latin fusion restaurant will be opening in a former video store at 4554 N. Magnolia Avenue later this summer, WhatNow Chicago reports. Owner Eric Roldan is currently operating the restaurant as a catering business using his family recipes.

West Loop: A restaurant called Sante will be opening in the new office tower at 320 S. Canal Street that’s adjacent to Union Station, according to a city liquor license application. The owners are part of DRW Holdings, an electronic trading firm in the city.

Oak Brook: The Downers Grove-based winery chain Cooper’s Hawk plans to open a Neapolitan pizza spot called Piccolo Buco by Cooper’s Hawk run by chef Luca Issa, the chef behind the original Piccolo Buco in Rome, that will cater to its wine club, Crain’s reports. It will be a sibling restaurant to Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk, the Gold Coast spot that opened this spring with the promise of a different celebrity guest chef every quarter.

For a list of coming attractions from spring 2022, click here.

Cooper's Hawk Esquire Chicago

58 E. Oak Street, Chicago, IL 60611 Visit Website
Foursquare

Porkchop

555 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60605

Lyra

905 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607 (312) 660-7722 Visit Website

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

Virtue’s Erick Williams Wins Chicago’s Sole James Beard Award

By Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt

Three Chicagoans Win James Beard Foundation Media Awards

By Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt

A Mammoth New Food Hall Launches Inside the Old Post Office and Six More Openings

By Aimee Levitt and Naomi Waxman

Starbucks Union Elections in Chicago See Mixed Results

By Aimee Levitt and Naomi Waxman

Want to Celebrate the James Beard Awards This Weekend? Here’s How.

By Aimee Levitt

It’s (Almost) Time to Slam Now at Big Kids and Four More Pop-Ups

By Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world