 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Mammoth New Food Hall Launches Inside the Old Post Office and Six More Openings

A running list of brand-new spots plus restaurants reopening as the COVID-19 pandemic continues

by Aimee Levitt and Naomi Waxman
A wooden pastry counter with piles of morning buns and chocolate snails.
From Here On, the new food hall in the Old Post Office whose tenants include Familiar Bakery, is now open.
Familiar Bakery

It seems safe to say that summer has finally arrived and that it’s finally okay to put away the winter gear and make reservations for the patio. And all over the city, bar and restaurant owners who were waiting for better weather to open are finally seizing the moment. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.

Know of a restaurant back open? Email chicago@eater.com with details so they can be included when this post is next updated.

June 10

Beverly: Afro Joe’s, the South Side coffee shop that had to leave its original Auburn Gresham location earlier this year has reopened in Beverly, Block Club reports, with a slightly revamped menu and sets of house music every Sunday. Afro Joe’s Coffee & Tea, 1818 W. 99th Street, Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Lincoln Park: The Shore Club, the upscale restaurant at North Avenue Beach is open for the season, the Tribune reports. Shore Club Chicago, 1603 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Portage Park: New and experimental subterranean drinking den Nightshade opens Friday below sister spot Moonflower, ownership announced on Instagram. A menu is not yet available, but co-owner Zach Rivera told Eater in 2021 that the team planned to offer unusual cocktails like a corn-chip-and-poblano martini and a gin cocktail with coconut, purple rice, and lime. Nightshade, 4359 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Open 4:30 p.m. to midnight Wednesday; 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday; 4:30 p.m. to midnight Sunday.

Rogers Park: Howard Street Brewing, the city’s newest and northernmost brewery and tap room is also its smallest, tucked inside a former movie theater. But the tininess of the operation allows a flexibility with styles, the Tribune reports; the brewers will even create a custom beer for weddings. Howard Street Brewing Company, 1617 W. Howard Street, Open 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

South Loop: Dollop Cafe, the local coffee shop chain, opened its 19th location last month inside the NEMA apartment complex, Block Club reports. It’s the first Dollop with a nighttime menu and craft cocktails from mixologist Roger Landes, formerly of Smyth and the Loyalist. Dollop Cafe, Bar and Kitchen, 1210 S. Indiana Avenue, Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

West Loop: From Here On, the new food hall from local hospitality group 16” on Center (Revival Food Hall, Thalia Hall) opened this week on the first floor of the Old Post Office, according to a rep. The enormous space, which offers views of the Chicago River, houses stalls for seven Chicago-based food and beverage spots including hit salumeria Tempesta Market and birria specialist Flo’s Tacos, plus Snorkelbox, a new cocktail bar from 16” on Center. Chicago-meets-Nashville poultry spot Hot Chi Chicken will open Monday, June 13. From Here On, 433 W. Van Buren Street, Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Schaumburg: Japanese-style ice cream mini-chain Kurimu opened the doors to its third Chicago-area shop this week at the Streets of Woodfield in suburban Schaumburg, owner Ming Ng writes in an email. The new location will feature the same Care Bears pop-up collaboration seen at its stores in Little Italy and Wicker Park with special flavors and decor. Kurimu Schaumburg, 601 N Martingale Road #165, Open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Foursquare

Tempesta Market

1372 West Grand Avenue, , IL 60642 (312) 929-2551 Visit Website

KURIMU

1159 West Taylor Street, , IL 60607 (312) 877-5227 Visit Website
Foursquare

Shore Club

1603 North Lake Shore Drive, , IL 60610 (312) 635-8058 Visit Website

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

Starbucks Union Elections in Chicago See Mixed Results

By Aimee Levitt and Naomi Waxman

Want to Celebrate the James Beard Awards This Weekend? Here’s How.

By Aimee Levitt

It’s (Almost) Time to Slam Now at Big Kids and Four More Pop-Ups

By Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt

A New Rooftop Bar in Fulton Market Highlights the Flavors of Mexico, Especially Corn

By Brenda Storch

Intelligentsia Coffee Employees File Petition to Unionize Chicago Roastery and Cafes

By Naomi Waxman

Chef Curtis Duffy’s Fast-Food Spot Rêve Burger to Close in July

By Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world