A Mammoth New Food Hall Launches Inside the Old Post Office and Six More Openings

It seems safe to say that summer has finally arrived and that it’s finally okay to put away the winter gear and make reservations for the patio. And all over the city, bar and restaurant owners who were waiting for better weather to open are finally seizing the moment. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.

Know of a restaurant back open? Email chicago@eater.com with details so they can be included when this post is next updated.

June 10

Beverly: Afro Joe’s, the South Side coffee shop that had to leave its original Auburn Gresham location earlier this year has reopened in Beverly, Block Club reports, with a slightly revamped menu and sets of house music every Sunday. Afro Joe’s Coffee & Tea, 1818 W. 99th Street, Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Lincoln Park: The Shore Club, the upscale restaurant at North Avenue Beach is open for the season, the Tribune reports. Shore Club Chicago, 1603 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Portage Park: New and experimental subterranean drinking den Nightshade opens Friday below sister spot Moonflower, ownership announced on Instagram. A menu is not yet available, but co-owner Zach Rivera told Eater in 2021 that the team planned to offer unusual cocktails like a corn-chip-and-poblano martini and a gin cocktail with coconut, purple rice, and lime. Nightshade, 4359 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Open 4:30 p.m. to midnight Wednesday; 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday; 4:30 p.m. to midnight Sunday.

Rogers Park: Howard Street Brewing, the city’s newest and northernmost brewery and tap room is also its smallest, tucked inside a former movie theater. But the tininess of the operation allows a flexibility with styles, the Tribune reports; the brewers will even create a custom beer for weddings. Howard Street Brewing Company, 1617 W. Howard Street, Open 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

South Loop: Dollop Cafe, the local coffee shop chain, opened its 19th location last month inside the NEMA apartment complex, Block Club reports. It’s the first Dollop with a nighttime menu and craft cocktails from mixologist Roger Landes, formerly of Smyth and the Loyalist. Dollop Cafe, Bar and Kitchen, 1210 S. Indiana Avenue, Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

West Loop: From Here On, the new food hall from local hospitality group 16” on Center (Revival Food Hall, Thalia Hall) opened this week on the first floor of the Old Post Office, according to a rep. The enormous space, which offers views of the Chicago River, houses stalls for seven Chicago-based food and beverage spots including hit salumeria Tempesta Market and birria specialist Flo’s Tacos, plus Snorkelbox, a new cocktail bar from 16” on Center. Chicago-meets-Nashville poultry spot Hot Chi Chicken will open Monday, June 13. From Here On, 433 W. Van Buren Street, Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Schaumburg: Japanese-style ice cream mini-chain Kurimu opened the doors to its third Chicago-area shop this week at the Streets of Woodfield in suburban Schaumburg, owner Ming Ng writes in an email. The new location will feature the same Care Bears pop-up collaboration seen at its stores in Little Italy and Wicker Park with special flavors and decor. Kurimu Schaumburg, 601 N Martingale Road #165, Open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.