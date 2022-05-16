 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

An Enormous New Food Hall From 16” On Center to Open in the Old Post Office

From Here On is intended to serve as an office kitchen for 11,000 workers

by Aimee Levitt
A sandwich filled with Italian meats, lettuce, and cheese in a baguette against a bright red background.
The Dante sandwich from Tempesta Market, one of the inaugural tenants at From Here On, the new food hall from 16” On Center.
@chicagofoodauthority

A new food hall from 16” On Center, the team behind the Revival Food Hall in the Loop, will be opening in the Old Post Office sometime next month. Called From Here On, it will be an expansive space in the building’s first-floor lobby, with views of the Chicago River, hosting 11 vendors.

As at Revival, all the vendors at From Here On will be local. They include Tempesta, a sandwich and charcuterie shop; Familiar Bakery; Hot Chi Chicken, a Nashville hot chicken spot from Chatham; Flo’s Kitchen, a family-run restaurant specializing in the food of Durango, Mexico, that originated in a trailer parked behind the owners’ Avondale home; and Millie’s Pancakes, an old-school diner from suburban Addison.

“Chicago is filled with some of the best culinary minds in the world,” says Bruce Finkelman, the managing partner of 16” On Center. “We’re able to take the headaches out of owning a brick-and-mortar and allow them to do what they do best: cooking.”

Like many Chicagoans, Finkelman previously only knew the Post Office as the building so enormous that an entire expressway — I-290 — could run through it. Once the busiest post office in the world (it sorted 19 million pieces of mail per day), it was abandoned by the U.S. Postal Service in 1997 and sat vacant until 2016 when the city undertook an $800 million renovation to transform it into office space; already it’s home to corporate headquarters for PepsiCo, Walgreens, and the Ferrara candy company. When it’s fully occupied, 11,000 people will work there.

A dozen cookies lined up on a piece of parchment.
Familiar Bakery, already a tenant at Revival Food Hall, will open a second location at From Here On.
Samantha Parquette/Familiar Bakery

From Here On will be large enough to contain all of them. “It’s a football field,” Finkelman jokes. The space will be 18,000 square feet with a cocktail bar called Snorklebox at the center, named after the street boxes that mail gets dropped into. In addition, there will be a 26,000-square-foot patio overlooking the river, accessible from the Riverwalk.

Finkelman envisions From Here On as a sort of office kitchen, where people will gather to chat and eat. “We’re building a community with these properties,” he says. “It’s like what we did with Revival. No one had ever taken the Loop and treated it as a neighborhood.” Part of community building means staying open late, past standard office hours, with DJs, special events, and other programming. (“Pony rides,” Finkelman jokes. “Pin the tail on the donkey.”)

Taking over a historic building has become something of a trademark of 16” On Center — the company previously rehabbed Thalia Hall in Pilsen and is in the process of converting the old Morton Salt warehouse into a music venue called the Salt Shed — but Finkelman is particularly excited to be moving into the Post Office. The name From Here On came out of the experience of driving under the building and emerging to the view of the lake and the city skyline.

“It’s inspirational,” he says. “Especially coming after COVID. From here on, anything can happen. The possibilities are endless.”

From Here On, 433 W. Van Buren Street, scheduled to open early summer.

Familiar Bakery - Revival Food Hall

125 South Clark Street, , IL 60603 (773) 770-6241 Visit Website
Foursquare

Morton Salt

444 West Lake Street, , IL 60606 (312) 807-2000 Visit Website

Thalia Hall

1807 South Allport Street, , IL 60608 (312) 526-3851 Visit Website
Foursquare

Revival Food Hall

125 South Clark Street, , IL 60603 (773) 999-9411 Visit Website
Foursquare

Tempesta Market

1372 West Grand Avenue, , IL 60642 (312) 929-2551 Visit Website

Hot Chi Chicken & Cones

100 West 87th Street, , IL 60620 Visit Website

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

Chicago’s Asian Restaurants Celebrate First Annual AAPI Restaurant Week

By Aimee Levitt

Bob Chinn’s Will Live On, Even Without Bob Chinn

By Aimee Levitt

An Indian Street Food Mini-Chain Reemerges in the Loop and Four More Openings

By Naomi Waxman, Aimee Levitt, and 1 more

Chicago Bar Owner Claims His Shut-Down Club Is a ‘Scapegoat’ for City’s Failure to Reduce Crime

By Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt

Parachute, One of Chicago’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants, to Reopen This Month After Two Years

By Ashok Selvam

Brew Brew Cafe Ends a 20-Year Run in Pilsen and Two More Restaurant Closures to Know

By Naomi Waxman

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world