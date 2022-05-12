 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brew Brew Cafe Ends a 20-Year Run in Pilsen and Two More Restaurant Closures to Know

A running log of Chicago restaurants and bars that have closed

by Naomi Waxman
A counter in a coffee shop with a pink espresso machine.
The indie coffee shop remains open in Avondale.
Belen Aquino/Brew Brew Coffee and Tea

Spring has finally sprung (fingers crossed) in Chicago after an unusually grey and dreary April. That means patios are opening, sun parasols are popping up, and many restaurants and bars are dusting off their air conditioners. Despite the promise of summer fun, the hospitality industry continues to face major challenges, including ongoing staff shortages and supply chain delays.

Below, Eater is cataloging both temporary and permanent restaurant closures in Chicago. If you know of a restaurant, bar, or other food establishment that has closed since the start of the pandemic, please email chicago@eater.com. We will continue to update this post.

For winter closures, go here.

May 12

Lincoln Park: Macku Sushi, the popular spot from well-known Chicago chef Macku Chan, is permanently closed after 12 years at 2239 N. Clybourn Avenue, according to a late April Instagram post. Though heartbroken fans shared their farewells in the comments, Chan’s skills are already on display at his newish Japanese restaurant, Komo, which debuted in fall 2021 in the West Loop.

Pilsen: The trio of siblings behind indie coffee shop Brew Brew Cafe in April permanently closed their storefront at 1641 W. 18th Street, according to an Instagram post. Jazmin, Diana, and Christian Medrano originally launched the business in 2000 with outposts in Pilsen and Avondale, but in September 2019 temporarily closed the Pilsen location to design a new look and menu that paid homage to their Mexican heritage. It reopened just a month later on 18th Street. Brew Brew remains open in Avondale.

Skokie: A for-lease sign is visible in the window of nine-year-old suburban Japanese restaurant Sushi Cafe Hanah at 4907 Oakton Street in Skokie.

