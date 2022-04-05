Michelin Announces 2022 Chicago Bib Gourmand List

In addition to its annual constellation of starred restaurants, the Michelin Guide this afternoon released its Bib Gourmand list, 55 local restaurants that may not necessarily be fine dining but which the tire company’s dining inspectors consider a “good value”: that is, one can have two courses with wine or dessert for less than $40. This year’s list is three restaurants shorter than last year’s.

Michelin teased the Bib Gourmand list last week by releasing the names of seven new entries for 2022. To make room for them, 10 other restaurants were dropped. One, Jam, closed permanently in 2020, and another, Kasama, was moved over to the star list. Pizzeria Bebu, which has been closed since March 2020, remains on the list even though a “for rent” sign has appeared in its Lincoln Park storefront.

Also gone are Avlí, Ceres Table, County Barbecue (which changed ownership in 2021), Daguan Noodle, Kai Zan, Lonesome Rose, San Soo Gab San, and Untitled Supper Club.

The new entries are Apolonia, Bloom Plant Based Kitchen, Dear Margaret, Lardon, Sochi Saigonese Kitchen, Superkhana International, and Tortello.

The Bib Gourmand list is named after Bibendum, the Michelin Man’s proper name.

Chicago’s 2022 Bib Gourmand List