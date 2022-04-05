 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michelin Announces 2022 Chicago Bib Gourmand List

The dining guide announces 55 of the city’s “best value” restaurants

by Aimee Levitt
A round plate with an open-faced taco
Bloom Plant Based Kitchen is from the owners of Amaru.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

In addition to its annual constellation of starred restaurants, the Michelin Guide this afternoon released its Bib Gourmand list, 55 local restaurants that may not necessarily be fine dining but which the tire company’s dining inspectors consider a “good value”: that is, one can have two courses with wine or dessert for less than $40. This year’s list is three restaurants shorter than last year’s.

Michelin teased the Bib Gourmand list last week by releasing the names of seven new entries for 2022. To make room for them, 10 other restaurants were dropped. One, Jam, closed permanently in 2020, and another, Kasama, was moved over to the star list. Pizzeria Bebu, which has been closed since March 2020, remains on the list even though a “for rent” sign has appeared in its Lincoln Park storefront.

Also gone are Avlí, Ceres Table, County Barbecue (which changed ownership in 2021), Daguan Noodle, Kai Zan, Lonesome Rose, San Soo Gab San, and Untitled Supper Club.

The new entries are Apolonia, Bloom Plant Based Kitchen, Dear Margaret, Lardon, Sochi Saigonese Kitchen, Superkhana International, and Tortello.

The Bib Gourmand list is named after Bibendum, the Michelin Man’s proper name.

Chicago’s 2022 Bib Gourmand List

*Denotes new for 2022

  1. Apolonia *
  2. Avec
  3. Birrieria Zaragoza
  4. Bloom Plant Based Kitchen *
  5. Cabra
  6. Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar
  7. Chilam Balam
  8. Ciccio Mio
  9. Cira
  10. Daisies
  11. Dear Margaret *
  12. DeCOLORES
  13. Dos Urban Cantina
  14. etta
  15. Flat & Point
  16. Frontera Grill
  17. Funkenhausen
  18. Ghin Khao
  19. Giant
  20. Gilt Bar
  21. Girl & The Goat
  22. GT Fish & Oyster
  23. HaiSous
  24. Herb
  25. Ina Mae Tavern
  26. Joe’s Imports
  27. Kie-Gol-Lanee
  28. La Josie
  29. Lardon *
  30. Longman & Eagle
  31. Lula Cafe
  32. Mama Delia
  33. Mango Pickle
  34. Marisol
  35. mfk.
  36. Mi Tocaya
  37. Mott St.
  38. Munno Pizzeria & Bistro
  39. Nella Pizza e Pasta
  40. Perilla
  41. Pizzeria Bebu
  42. Pleasant House Pub
  43. Proxi
  44. Smoque BBQ
  45. Sochi Saigonese Kitchen *
  46. Sol de Mexico
  47. Soulé
  48. Superkhana International *
  49. Table, Donkey and Stick
  50. The Duck Inn
  51. The Purple Pig
  52. Tortello Pastificio *
  53. Tzuco
  54. Vajra
  55. Virtue

