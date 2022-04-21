Share All sharing options for: A Jamaican Favorite Serves Jerk and More at a New West Side Locale

The area around Douglass Park and Mount Sinai Hospital doesn’t feature a lot of dining options. But a new development, Ogden Commons, has lured one of Chicago’s most popular Jamaican restaurants. Earlier this month, Ja’ Grill opened its second location, and from the looks of things, owner Tony Coates has some new tricks up his sleeve.

Coates debuted Ja’ Grill in 2007 in Lincoln Park and then moved the operation in 2014 to Hyde Park inside the University of Chicago’s Harper Court development. In North Lawndale, Coates is promising an amped-up version of the original with music, drinks, and authentic Jamaican food. They’ll also start serving lunch next week. The jerk items — lamb, shrimp, chicken, and pork ribs — are highlights; customers can also find richly spiced oxtail and curry goat.

Walk through the space and check out a few of the dishes below.

Ja’ Grill inside Ogden Commons, 1407 S. Washtenaw Avenue, open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily, lunch service debuting later in April.