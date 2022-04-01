 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Hand-Cut Doughnut Favorite Reopens in Chatham and Four More Openings to Know

A running list of brand-new spots plus restaurants reopening as the COVID-19 pandemic continues

by Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt
Three doughnuts on a sheet of wax paper.
Dat Donut is known for its enormous doughnuts.
kiditamae/Flickr

Chicago’s hospitality industry is well acquainted with the unpredictable nature of the city’s spring weather and remains undaunted, capitalizing on occasional sunny, warm days while preparing for a busy summer season. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.

Know of a restaurant back open? Email chicago@eater.com with details so they can be included when this post is next updated.

April 1

Austin: Splyt N Half Kitchen, a restaurant that serves soul food, keto-friendly meals, soups, and more, opened in February on the city’s West Side, according to the Tribune. It’s helmed by Chef Evey, a former registered nurse who left healthcare to serve a diverse menu that ranges from fried pork chops and baked macaroni and cheese to turkey meatballs and pan-seared salmon. Splyt N Half Kitchen, 5815 W. Madison Street, Open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Chatham: Hand-cut doughnut hit Dat Donut reopened this week following a temporary shut-down by city inspectors, according to Block Club Chicago. Co-owner Darryl Townson told reporters that business was back to its usual roar on Tuesday — unsurprisingly, considering it’s among the top doughnut spots in Chicago. Dat Donut, 8251 S. Cottage Grove Avenue, Open 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Chatham: Southtown Sub, a standby for sub sandwiches, fried chicken, and Jim Shoes in Bridgeport for 26 years before closing in 2020 due to issues with the lease, has reopened in 71st Street, Block Club Chicago reports. Abdul Wajid bought and restored the new building and will continue to run the restaurant with help from members of his family. Southtown Sub, 112 E. 71st Street, Open 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

Logan Square: The Freeze, a beloved soft serve ice cream stand, has reopened for the season, Chicago Reader music writer and ice cream enthusiast Leor Galil reports in a tweet. Open since 1950 and formerly known as Tastee Freez, the stand also serves burgers, hot dogs, Italian beef, and fries, but only during the warmer months. The Freeze, 2815 W. Armitage, Open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Loop: Hoyt’s, an American tavern in the Royal Sonesta hotel has reopened, according to a rep. Both the food and cocktail menus have been updated and will feature seasonal ingredients and local beers. Hoyt’s, 71 E. Wacker Drive, Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

For a list of the 2022 winter openings, click here.

Foursquare

Dat Donut

8249 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60619 (773) 723-1002 Visit Website

The Freeze

2815 West Armitage Avenue, , IL 60647 (773) 384-5211 Visit Website

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

Maple & Ash Co-Owners Entangled in Lawsuit Over Control of the Company

By Ashok Selvam

Chicago Chef Damarr Brown Impresses ‘Top Chef’ Judges with Smoked Brisket and Giardiniera

By Naomi Waxman

Wiener’s Circle, J.P. Graziano, and Jeppson’s Malört Merge for April Fool’s Day

By Ashok Selvam

Time Out Market Adds Avli Greek and Big Kids’ Sandwiches in Fulton Market

By Aimee Levitt

The Best Dishes the Eater Chicago Team Ate This Week

By Aimee Levitt, Naomi Waxman, and 1 more

After Leading a Michelin-Starred Restaurant, Donald Young Returns to His Pop-Up Roots

By Aimee Levitt

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world