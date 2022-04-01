A Hand-Cut Doughnut Favorite Reopens in Chatham and Four More Openings to Know

Chicago’s hospitality industry is well acquainted with the unpredictable nature of the city’s spring weather and remains undaunted, capitalizing on occasional sunny, warm days while preparing for a busy summer season. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.

Know of a restaurant back open? Email chicago@eater.com with details so they can be included when this post is next updated.

April 1

Austin: Splyt N Half Kitchen, a restaurant that serves soul food, keto-friendly meals, soups, and more, opened in February on the city’s West Side, according to the Tribune. It’s helmed by Chef Evey, a former registered nurse who left healthcare to serve a diverse menu that ranges from fried pork chops and baked macaroni and cheese to turkey meatballs and pan-seared salmon. Splyt N Half Kitchen, 5815 W. Madison Street, Open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Chatham: Hand-cut doughnut hit Dat Donut reopened this week following a temporary shut-down by city inspectors, according to Block Club Chicago. Co-owner Darryl Townson told reporters that business was back to its usual roar on Tuesday — unsurprisingly, considering it’s among the top doughnut spots in Chicago. Dat Donut, 8251 S. Cottage Grove Avenue, Open 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Chatham: Southtown Sub, a standby for sub sandwiches, fried chicken, and Jim Shoes in Bridgeport for 26 years before closing in 2020 due to issues with the lease, has reopened in 71st Street, Block Club Chicago reports. Abdul Wajid bought and restored the new building and will continue to run the restaurant with help from members of his family. Southtown Sub, 112 E. 71st Street, Open 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

Logan Square: The Freeze, a beloved soft serve ice cream stand, has reopened for the season, Chicago Reader music writer and ice cream enthusiast Leor Galil reports in a tweet. Open since 1950 and formerly known as Tastee Freez, the stand also serves burgers, hot dogs, Italian beef, and fries, but only during the warmer months. The Freeze, 2815 W. Armitage, Open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Loop: Hoyt’s, an American tavern in the Royal Sonesta hotel has reopened, according to a rep. Both the food and cocktail menus have been updated and will feature seasonal ingredients and local beers. Hoyt’s, 71 E. Wacker Drive, Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

For a list of the 2022 winter openings, click here.