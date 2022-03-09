 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parades Are Back, and So Is the Green Beer

A list of the city’s bars and restaurants that are serving specials for the holiday

by Aimee Levitt
In A Surprise Move, Chicago River Dyed Green Ahead Of St Patrick’s Day
Every year, even in 2021, Chicago dyes the downtown stretch of the Chicago River green for St. Patrick’s Day.
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Everybody’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, or so the saying goes. But in Chicago, St. Patrick’s Day isn’t necessarily observed on March 17. The most raucous celebrations are on the weekend before, when the city dyes the Chicago River green (technically, Plumbers Union 130 will do the honors) and then stages a parade up Columbus Avenue, through Grant Park. This year, the downtown festivities are on Saturday, March 12, with separate parades through historically Irish neighborhoods on the Northwest and South Sides on Sunday, March 13. Both parades are returning after a pandemic hiatus in 2021. The dying commences at 10 a.m. and the parade steps off at 12:15 p.m. In between, bars all over downtown will be serving green beer and shots of Jameson to help with the pregaming. Here’s a list of a few of the celebrations, plus some restaurants that will be serving special meals all week, some even on March 17.

Lakeview: The Wiener Circle will have green Malört on tap this week in honor of the holiday. The Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark Street.

Lincoln Park: Sandwich shop All Too Well will be serving a corned beef sandwich, a lamb reuben, and Guinness pub cheese on St. Patrick’s Day itself. All Too Well, 352 W. Armitage Avenue.

Loop: The Gage is actually owned by an Irishman, Billy Lawless, and it’s serving all the Irish classics this week, including corned beef, colcannon, and, of course, Guinness. The Gage, Saturday, March 12, through Thursday, March 17, 24 S. Michigan Avenue.

River North: The party will be going on all day at Underground Chicago. For $20, join the fun. For $250, get Jameson bottle service. It only goes up from there. Underground Chicago, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 56 W. Illinois Street.

Streeterville: Robert’s Pizza is going Irish for St. Paddy’s Day from , with a walnut basil pizza topped with braised leeks, baby red potatoes, and mozzarella. There will also be a selection of green, leprechaun-themed cocktails featuring Irish spirits. Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co., Friday, March 11, through Sunday, March 20, 465 N. McClurg Court.

West Loop: Gaijin will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Japanese style with corned beef Osaka-style okonomiyaki with spicy mustard for $19. Gaijin, Friday, March 11, through Thursday, March 17, 950 W. Lake Street.

West Loop: PB&J will open early for downtown parade pre-gamers on Saturday, March 12, with Guinness, Jameson, foreign and domestic beer, and bagpipers. Tickets are $70 and available on the bar’s website. The party continues after noon, but no tickets are necessary. St. Paddy’s Chicago at PB&J, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 205 N. Peoria Street.

West Town: Frontier will be hosting a pre-St. Patrick’s Day parade brunch on Saturday. For $35, customers will get unlimited beer and mimosas, plus one brunch item to soak up the alcohol. Choose wisely! Frontier St. Patrick’s Day Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 1072 N. Milwaukee Avenue, tickets available via Tock.

West Town: Funkenhausen’s $28 Sunday supper will this week feature a special St. Patrick’s Day themed menu: salmon rilettes with house-made soda bread, corned beef and cabbage, and Guinness stout cake with Jameson cream cheese frosting. Sunday Supper at Funkenhausen, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 1709 W. Chicago Avenue.

Evanston: For those who don’t want to deal with the crowds, Soul and Smoke is offering a build-your-own pastrami slider kit at its Evanston location, which includes two pounds of smoked pastrami, one pound of bread and butter pickles, eight ounces of mustard aioli, and a dozen rolls. It costs $95 and is available to order online. Soul and Smoke, 1601 Payne Street, Suite C, Evanston.

