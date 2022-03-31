Time Out Market Adds Avli Greek and Big Kids’ Sandwiches in Fulton Market

The Time Out Market food hall in Fulton Market will add two new vendors in April: Contemporary Greek mini-chain Avli and ‘90s-themed sandwich slingers Big Kids.

This will be the fifth location of Avli, which chef Louie Alexakis and partner Lou Canellis (a Fox Chicago sportscaster), debuted in 2009 in suburban Winnetka. Avli arrived in Chicago in 2018 in Lincoln Park (others followed in River North and Lakeshore East), and first earned a spot on Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list in 2020. The stripped-down Time Out menu will focus on some of Avli’s more popular dishes, including kataifi prawns and spinach pie, as well as street food like twisted chicken souvlaki and a pork gyros sandwich.

Big Kids, meanwhile, is a pandemic collaboration between Ryan Pfeiffer, the former chef de cuisine at Blackbird, and Mason Hereford, founder of the celebrated New Orleans sandwich shop Turkey and the Wolf, who had become friends while working together on a pop-up in 2019. They opened their ’90s stoner-themed sandwich shop in Logan Square in the fall of 2020, and will be bringing several of their overstuffed creations to Fulton Market, including the Chicago-style Philly (a cheesesteak topped with giardiniera), the Space Torpedo (sliced turkey and pastrami, Italian pasta salad, and many pungent condiments on a roll), and the vegan Baby-Q (fried Quorn patty, cole slaw, and pickles on toast).

Pfeiffer says he’s looking forward to reaching new clientele in a new neighborhood. “We’re going to bring a little extra energy to the West Loop that wasn’t already there,” he says. “It should be quite the journey.” Big Kids is scheduled to remain in the food hall for a year.

“Avli and Big Kids have become well known names in the city and we’re excited to add both concepts to our vendor lineup,” says Robert LaPata, general manager of Time Out Market, in a statement. “Our goal is always to bring together the best of Chicago under one roof and both are great additions to the market.”

Time Out Market Chicago opened in 2019, mirroring the media company’s efforts in other cities. The food hall was among the first restaurants in Chicago to temporary close in March 2020 due to the pandemic. When the food hall reopened, it operated with a depleted vendor lineup. Since then, Time Out has slowly replenish the restaurants that have departed.

Time Out Market Chicago, 911 W. Fulton Market, Avli opening April 11, Big Kids opening April 20.