Chicago Farmers Markets Poised to Return for Bustling Spring and Summer

Chicago is on the cusp of farmers market season once again, as the city’s deeply weird omicron winter is now apparently in the rear-view mirror. Since the onset of COVID-19 two years ago, local farmers and market organizers have turned to technology and concocted creative approaches to connect with customers to great effect, resulting in record sales in 2020.

But as spring creeps in and summer hovers on the horizon, Chicago’s many farmers markets are anticipating a return to some normalcy. Green City Market is especially eager — so much so that operators plan to bring back events a month early in Lincoln Park and West Loop.

Below, find the lineup of Chicago City Markets, plus their reopening dates and locations. Many neighborhoods, including Andersonville, Logan Square, Irving Park, and Wicker Park, have their own markets as well.

Green City Market: Saturday, April 2, 1817 N. Clark Street

Maxwell Street Market: Sunday, April 3, 800 S. Desplaines Street

Division Street City Market: May 7, 100 W. Division Street

100 W. Division Street Daley Plaza City Market: May 12, 50 W. Washington Street

Mercado de Colores: June 4, Manuel Perez Memorial Plaza at 4345 W. 26th Street

West Humboldt Park City Market: June 4, 3601 W. Chicago Avenue

Austin Town Hall City Market: June 9, 5610 W. Lake Street

Pullman City Market: July 6, 11100 S. Cottage Grove Avenue

11100 S. Cottage Grove Avenue Bronzeville City Market: July 10, 4700 S. King Drive

Pilsen baker seeking help to forestall eviction

JordyCakes, a bakery in Pilsen, has been given five days by its landlord to pay $25,000 in back rent before the 30-day eviction process starts, ABC7 reports. Owner Jordyn Gaines has set up a GoFundMe to raise the money; already she has raised more than $16,000. Gaines writes on the GoFundMe page she fell behind in rent during the pandemic because of cancelled orders and because she had to close the shop because she had COVID-19, and even a $19,500 PPP loan wasn’t enough to make up for lost business.

Wrigleyville pizzeria launches fundraiser to support family of slain employee

Happy Camper in Wrigleyville will be donating all sales for the rest of this week, Wednesday, March 30 through Friday, April 1 to the family of Hermilo Beltran, a custodian at the pizzeria who was shot and killed in a nearby alley on Sunday night on his way to work, possibly as part of a botched robbery, Block Club Chicago reports. Beltran leaves behind a wife and two daughters; relatives have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to support the family.

Buona Beef hits the road with new food truck

The Buona Companies, best known for Italian beef, are getting into the food truck game: starting in May, the Beef It Up truck will hit the road to cater private and civic events around the city dispensing sandwiches, chicken tenders, fries, and other items from the Buona Beef menu. Though the truck will not be in the shape of an Italian beef sandwich a la the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, the side will be decorated with a portrait of a giant sandwich.

Neighbors rally to clean up Grand Crossing bakery after car crash

After a car crashed into the front of Brown Sugar Bakery’s Grand Crossing location early morning on Sunday, March 27 and shattered the front window and damaged a freezer, neighbors showed up to help owner Stephanie Hart clean up the debris and board up the window so the bakery could open for business for the day, the Tribune reports. The neighbors were strangers, Hart told the Tribune, and accepted no payment besides cake and candy. Hart and her team were able to resume baking on Tuesday.

Dusek’s opens for brunch

Dusek’s Tavern in Pilsen is now open seven days a week and will start serving brunch for the first time on Easter Sunday, April 17, according to a rep, and then continue every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chef Ben Truesdell’s menu will change frequently and feature seasonal ingredients. There will also be wine and daytime cocktails from beverage director Taryn Shaw.