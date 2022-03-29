Ethiopian Hit Demera Pops Up with Plentiful Messob Platters at Guild Row in Avondale

Though spring continues to tease Chicago with occasional warm and sunny days, most Chicagoans know not to trust that winter is over. But locals are primed to seize those moments of seasonal optimism — as are chefs across the city who are embarking on creative collaborations and events in bars and restaurants around town. Follow along for a sampling of the best the city has to offer in this week’s Eater Chicago’s pop-up round up.

March 29

Avondale: Chef and restaurateur Tigist Reda of Ethiopian restaurant Demera in Uptown will pop up for one night on Saturday at Guild Row with messob platters, traditional Ethiopian coffee service, and more to raise funds for survivors of gender-based violence in the country’s Tigray region. Tickets ($75), available via Tock, include appetizers, a family-style meal, dessert from Pretty Cool Ice Cream, and optional wine pairings from Minum Wines. Organizers say ticket proceeds will go directly to women Reda met in refugee camps to help them open their own cafes. Demera Ethiopian Supper Club at Guild Row, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 3130 N Rockwell Street.

Edgewater: Cookies & Carnitas and its brasserie are celebrating spring and the start of Green City Market with a special five-course dinner centering around beef. Dishes include a trio of carpaccio (classic, Thai, and venison), oxtail agnolotti, and Miyazaki A5 wagyu. It’s intended to spotlight local farmers and butchers. Cookies and Carnitas Red Meat Dinner, 7 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 5940 N. Broadway, tickets are $170 via Tock.

Humboldt Park: Texas-based butcher and former Chicagoan Kriss Abigail on Monday, April 18 will return to the Midwest for a new lamb-focused edition of her Meet Your Meat dinner series. Patrons can expect a whole lamb butchery demonstration from Abigail followed by a seven-course lamb dinner from chef Jacquelyn Lord (The Dinner Belle) and beverage pairings from bartender Stella Miller (Yugen, the Sixth). Tickets ($300) and more details are available online. Buckwild Babes’ Meet Your Meet: On the Lamb at Orkenoy, 6 p.m. Monday, April 18, 757 N. Kimball Avenue.

Humboldt Park: Modern Jewish deli Jeff & Judes will this week host a prix fixe tasting menu pop-up with Kentucky whiskey maker Angel’s Envy. The event will feature six courses with cocktail and wine pairings, with bartenders putting a special emphasis on the distillery’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon and rye whiskey finished in Caribbean rum casks. Tickets ($125) are available via Tock. Angel’s Envy x Jeff & Judes, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 1024 N. Western Avenue.

River West: Asian-influenced barbecue caterer Umamicue will pop up in April at Korean American hit Perilla with options including smoked pork belly banh mi and smoked beef cheek stew, according to a Facebook post. Quantities are limited so the team recommends placing preorders by booking tickets ($12-$15) via Tock. Umamicue at Perilla Korean American Fare, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 401 N. Milwaukee Avenue.