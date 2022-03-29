 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michelin Adds Seven Chicago Bib Gourmand Selections for 2022

This is the tire guide’s value-minded ranking

by Aimee Levitt and Ashok Selvam
A blue bowl with a colorful salad with pieces of parmesan.
Dear Margaret, the French-Canadian restaurant in Lakeview, has earned a Bib Gourmand.
Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

The Michelin Guide announced seven new additions to its Chicago Bib Gourmand list, its annual selection of “good value” restaurants where it’s possible to have a two-course meal plus wine or dessert for about $40 per person. Next week, the guide will announce its starred restaurants on Tuesday, April 5, along with the other 48 spots on the Bib Gourmand list.

Last year’s Chicago Bib Gourmand list consisted of 58 restaurants with 10 new additions. Of those 58, only Pizzeria Bebu, the Lincoln Park thin-crust specialists, is closed.

The new Bib Gourmands are Apolonia, Stephen Gillanders’s (S.K.Y.) contemporary South Loop restaurant; Bloom Plant Based Kitchen, the Wicker Park vegan spot from Rodolfo Cuadros (Amaru); Dear Margaret, the Lakeview restaurant that proves French-Canadian cuisine goes beyond Labatt’s Blue and poutine; Lardon, Logan Square’s popular all-day salumeria; Sochi Saigonese Kitchen, a modern regional Vietnamese spot in Lakeview; Superkhana International, which mixes and mashes up Indian flavors in Logan Square; and Tortello, the Wicker Park pasta shop and cafe.

Five of the seven new Bib Gourmands opened in the past year; Superkhana and Tortello, which both made their debuts in 2019.

This represents a new strategy for Michelin, which last week unveiled a new category, “New Discoveries.” The Heatmap-like listing consisted of 23 Chicago restaurants. Michelin named Apolonia, Bloom, Superkhana, and Tortello on both New Discovery and Bib Gourmand lists. Rather than releasing the full Bib Gourmand list on first look, Michelin wants to create more buzz and drive more traffic to its websites.

Superkhana International

3059 West Diversey Avenue, , IL 60647 (773) 661-9028 Visit Website

Tortello

1746 West Division Street, , IL 60622 (773) 360-1293 Visit Website
Foursquare

Two

1132 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60642 (312) 624-8363 Visit Website

Next

953 West Fulton Market, , IL 60607 Visit Website

Amaru

1904 West North Avenue, , IL 60622 (773) 687-9790 Visit Website

Dear Margaret

2965 North Lincoln Avenue, , IL 60657 (773) 360-8213 Visit Website

S.K.Y.

1239 West 18th Street, , IL 60608 (312) 846-1077 Visit Website

Lardon

2200 North California Avenue, , IL 60647 (773) 697-4444 Visit Website

Sochi Saigonese Kitchen

1358 West Belmont Avenue, , IL 60657 (773) 904-8511 Visit Website

Apolonia

2201 South Michigan Avenue, , IL 60616 (312) 363-2431 Visit Website
Foursquare

Pizzeria Bebu

1521 N Fremont St, Chicago, IL 60642

Bloom Plant Based Kitchen

1559 North Milwaukee Avenue, , IL 60622 (312) 363-3110 Visit Website

Chicago

, , IL Visit Website

