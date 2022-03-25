 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A corner bar with windows overlooking the street.
The Albion Manor and Parlour at the Albion are open in Lincoln Park.
Explore Lincoln Park’s New English Footy Bar and Upstairs Cocktail Lounge

The Albion Manor and the Parlour at the Albion are the latest venture from the couple behind hit soccer pub A.J. Hudson’s

by Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt
Photography by Barry Brecheisen

Lincoln Park’s new British-style soccer pub and upstairs cocktail bar, the Albion Manor and the Parlour at the Albion, debuted earlier in March in an intricately decorated bi-level space at at 1480 W. Webster Avenue, and its team hopes to ride the March Madness wave into a bustling spring and summer.

Helmed by co-owners and spouses Julia Shell and Jamie Hale, the venue neatly marries the energy and aesthetics of their other pubs — often-crowded footy bar A.J. Hudson’s Public House in Lakeview and colorful cocktail den the Dandy Crown in River West — into two 1,500-square-foot floors design to draw both sport fans and stylish cocktail enthusiasts to the edge of Chicago’s massive Lincoln Yards development, around the corner from Pequod’s Pizza.

A barroom with wood floors and pressed tin ceilings.
The Albion Manor downstairs.
A u-shaped bench with wood tables.
Armchairs, couches, and padded stools around low tables on rugs.
The Parlour at the Albion upstairs.
Plush couches, chairs, stools, and low tables on top of rugs.

Downstairs patrons can expect a full bar with 12 taps and 50 bottled and canned beers with tons of English and European imports alongside executive chef Mark Hill’s (A.J. Hudson’s) menu of modernized pub favorites, which includes curry fries, white pudding sliders with truffle aioli, and beer-battered fish and chips with crisp peas and jerk remoulade. Upstairs in the Parlour, beverage director Sarah Syman (Dandy Crown) offers nods to classic and contemporary cocktails, such as Corpse Reviver #1 (French brandy, pommeau, Italian vermouth) and the Night Market (dry gin, Batavia arrack, saffron, grenadine).

The space has a colorful history as multiple bars have come through in recent years (Harry’s Velvet Room, Webster’s Wine Bar, Distilled Chicago). Take a closer look around the Parlour in the photographs below.

The Albion Manor and The Parlour at the Albion, 1480 W. Webster Avenue, the Pub open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday; the Parlour open 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.

A lounge with tables and chairs and a fireplace.
A lounge with couches, low tables, candles, and a fireplace.
A lounge with rose printed wallpaper and patterned rugs, couches, and armchairs
A wall with a large mural of roses with low chairs and tables and a bench with tables and chairs.

The Albion Manor and the Parlour at the Albion

1480 W. Webster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614 773-697-4686 Visit Website
