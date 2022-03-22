Hop Butcher For The World’s New Taproom and 11 Upcoming Bars and Restaurants to Know

March 22

Edgewater: The wife-and-wife team behind one of Andersonville’s most popular annual Pride parties are planning to open a new bar, Whiskey Girl Tavern, in the former home of Pressure Billiards at 6318 N. Clark Street, according to Block Club Chicago. Heather and Christina Roberts, the co-founder of Back Lot Bash, plan to open as a sports bar and lounge with food, cocktails, and a booze-free drink menu. The pair have to wait for approval on a proposed zoning change before they can start serving.

Little Village: Mexican restaurant Taqueria Coral is at work on a third location and has passed a city inspection at 4126 W. 26th Street. Originally founded in 2017 in southwest suburban Bolingbrook, the restaurant also has a Little Village location on Central Avenue.

The Loop: Parisian gelato chain Amorino is coming back to Chicago after franchises closed in Gold Coast and River North, according to a sign in a space near Grant Park at Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street. The chain operates more than 200 locations across the U.S., Mexico, Europe, and Asia.

The Loop: The city has issued a building permit for Kindling, the new live-fire restaurant planned for inside Willis Tower from the owners of Roots Pizza, Utopian Tailgate, and Berkshire Room. The Fifty/Restaurant Group’s Scott Weiner says they’re hoping for a September opening at 233 S. Wacker Drive.

North Center: Hop Butcher For The World, which purchased Half Acre Beer’s original brewery and taproom at 4253-4259 N. Lincoln Avenue in December, has applied for a liquor license, putting it on track to open this spring, as planned. For the first time in its eight years in business, Hop Butcher will finally have its own taproom to show off its creatively flavored stouts and IPAs.

Portage Park: Cafe and wholesale bakery Fematt & Fraustos Baking seems poised to take over the former Six Corners Bakery space at 4022 N. Milwaukee Avenue, pending a successful inspection.

River North: Yardbird, which already has locations in five U.S. cities plus Singapore, will open a Chicago location later this year, the chain announced on its Instagram account. A building permit was issued for 530 N. Wabash, in the former P.F. Chang’s in the Hilton Garden Inn. As the name implies, it specializes in chicken, and the rest of the menu has a Southern inflection.

Rogers Park: Petite Le Piano, an offshoot of jazz club and restaurant Le Piano will take over the space next door, at 6966 N. Glenwood Avenue, that previously housed Far East Kitchen, according to a sign in the window. The sign also promises “healthy street food” and a spring debut. News of the impending opening has evoked strong reactions in a Rogers Park neighborhood Facebook group because of comments Le Piano owner Chad Willetts made in November 2020 on social media regarding the city’s ban on indoor dining. In a since-deleted post, Willetts likened a customer’s right to dine indoors to “a woman’s essential right to choose” to have an abortion, drawing a slew of critical comments.

Uptown: L/A Mex, a new vegan taqueria from Mexican American restaurateur Gina Marino-Kalish is coming this spring with a staggered rollout at 1303 W. Wilson Avenue right beside sister restaurants Sam & Gertie’s and Kal’ish. The team will start offering patio seating exclusively on Fridays starting March 25 before expanding into full service on May 4, according to Marino-Kalish’s spouse Andy Kalish.

West Loop: Electric Garden, which describes itself on its social media feeds as “an interactive-fun beer garden,” is coming soon to 324 S. Racine, the former site of the Wise Owl Drinkery & Cookshop. The owner is Chris Johnston of Whiskey Business and Cheesie’s Pub and Grub.

West Town: Uncle Ben’s Grill will replace Tommy’s Grill at 456 N. Damen pending a successful inspection by the city.

Woodlawn: The as-yet-unnamed restaurant inside the Study at U of C — the University of Chicago’s forthcoming 167-room hotel at 1227 E. 60th Street — has passed its city inspection, records show. The massive project was first approved in early 2020 with an estimated price tag of $55 million and is the latest endeavor from Study Hotels, a developer that operates similar hotels in New Haven, Connecticut, and University City in Philadelphia.

