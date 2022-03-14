 clock menu more-arrow no yes

70 Chicago Chefs Unite Wednesday for Ukrainian Fundraiser at Navy Pier

Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine is shaping up to be one of the biggest food events of 2022

by Ashok Selvam
Large Ukrainian Flag Flies In Support Over Chicago
Chicago chefs are uniting to raise money for Ukraine.
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

One of Chicago’s biggest food events of the year was thrown together in mere weeks to support the Ukrainian victims of the Russian invasion. On Wednesday, March 16, more than 70 chefs will assemble at Navy Pier for a massive fundraiser called Chicago Chefs Cooks for Ukraine. It’s an effort to raise money for World Central Kitchen, the charity led by celebrity chef José Andrés, a past Nobel Peace Prize finalist.

More than 100,000 Ukrainian Americans live in Chicago, the second largest population for an American city. One of them is Johnny Clark, co-owner and chef of Wherewithall in Avondale (along with wife Beverly Kim, the Beard Award-winning couple also own Korean-American hit Parachute). Clark bears a tattoo of the Ukrainian national symbol, the now-familiar blue shield and gold trident. He says his grandmother, Annlie, was a driving force in his life as she shared stories of the Old World. She grew up in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, about 20 miles from Russia and emigrated to America after World War II in the 1950s.

“Listening to some of the stories my grandmother would tell, it would give people nightmares,” says Clark, who adds: “I think people can kind of see the suffering, but I don’t think people understand the history behind the suffering. This isn’t anything new: Russia has been persecuting Ukraine for the last 100 years.”

Clark began serving a Ukrainian menu last week at Wherewithall to raise money for Razom For Ukraine, a non-profit supporting war victims. He says “food is always the gateway to people’s culture,” and can be used as a launching pad for deeper conversations. That’s worth more than any dollar amount a restaurant may raise, Clark says.

“There’s something like a spiritual connection, there’s a human connection — we’re all under one sky,” he adds. “Everyone sort of wants to be on the right side of history.”

Piccolo Sogno’s Tony Priolo shares that philosophy, saying he was stunned watching news footage of the invasion. It motivated him to form a coalition from the city’s most popular restaurants. Only a few participants, like Clark, Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen, and celebrity chef Art Smith have direct ties to the Ukrainian community. Regardless, participants will provide one food item each for Wednesday’s event. Here are examples of what to expect:

  • Demera, Tigist Reda: vegetarian messob (red lentil, cabbage)
  • Eleven Eleven, Lamar Moore: white cheddar grits with blackened chicken and rich gravy
  • Prairie Grass Cafe, Sarah Stegner: Amish blue cheese terrine with a concord grape reduction and kefir drizzle from sponsor Lifeway Foods
  • Rose Mary, Joe Flamm: duck sausage with giardiniera and polenta
  • Piccolo Sogno, Tony Priolo: seafood salad with fennel kefic sauce
  • Verzenay Chicago, Arshiya Farheen: Kyiv-inspired macaron with hazelnut meringue chocolate, condensed buttercream and jam and sponge cake

Tapping into empathy might be the strongest way to grow support for the Ukrainian community, Clark says. Empathy is not in short supply for Tigist Reda, owner and chef of Demera Ethiopian Restaurant in Uptown. Reda quickly drew a parallel to the ongoing war in Tigray: “I feel their pain, not knowing if your family is going to live or die on a daily basis,” she says. “We’ve been going through it on a daily basis for a year and four months.”

Reda sees the outpouring of support for Ukraine and wishes she could build that type of awareness for Ethiopia as she’s held her own fundraisers. Priolo reassures her that he wants to see the chefs involved in Wednesday’s event mobilized for other causes: “We’re not done yet, don’t give up yet,” he tells Reda on a Zoom call with Eater.

Art Smith and Hector Guerrero
Rodolfo Cuadros from Amaru
Louie Alexakis from Avli On The Park
Linda Bacin from Bacinos
Ken Polk from Batter & Berries
Alex Pitts from Bazaar Meats by José Andrés
Linda Friend from Big Fat Cookie
Martial Nougier from Bistronomic
Charles Haracz from Blue Plate Catering
Lee Wolen from Boka Restaurant
Carrie Nahabedian from Brindille
Chris Pandel from Cira
Meg Galus from Cocoa + Co
Bernie Laskowski from Craft Urban
Tigist Reda from Demera
Kevin Hickey from The Duck Inn
Lamar Moore from Eleven Eleven
Marc Schumann from Eli’s Cheescake
Dudley Nieto from Fat Rosies
Jonathon Sawyer from Four Seasons Hotel Chicago and Adorn Bar & Restaurant
Zach Steen from Frontera Group
Cristiano Bassani from Gene & Georgetti
Jason Vincent from Giant
Jose Sosa from Gibsons Italia
Federico Comacchio from Gioia Ristorante e Pastificio
Stephanie Izard, Jan Rickerl from The Girl & The Goat
Mila Furman from The Girl in the Kitchen
Giuseppe Tentori from GT Fish & Oyster
Ellen King from Hewn Bread
Joshua Kulp and Christine Cikowski from Honey Butter Fried Chicken
Justin DePhillips from Jaleo by José Andrés
Katherine Anne from Katherine Anne Confections
Suzy DeYoung from La Soupe, Cincinnati
Oliver Poilevey from Le Bouchon
Darnell Reed from Luella’s Southern Kitchen
Jason Hammel from Lula Cafe
Dan Raskin from Manny’s Deli
Sarah Gruenenberg from Monteverde
Sam Rattanopas from NaKorn
John Boudouvas from Nonnina
Cesar Murillo from North Pond
Jim Kallas from Offshore Rooftop
Jody Fyfe and David Abrahamson from Paramount Catering
Tusya Korastin from Petergof Banquet Hall
Tony Priolo and Mike Burke from Piccolo Sogno
Nick Hynes from Pescadero Seafood and Oyster bar, Napolita at Millenium Hall
Ozzy Amelotti from Petterino’s
Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris from Prairie Grass Cafe
Dana Cree and Michael Ciapciak from Pretty Cool Ice Cream
Greg Wade and Paul Kahan from Publican Quality Bread
Pure Green Juice
Jimmy Bannos and Jimmy Bannos Jr. from Purple Pig
Robert Garvey from Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company
Cliff Rome from Rome’s Joy Catering
Sahil Sethi from ROOH
Joe Flamm from Rose Mary
Barry Sorkin from Smoque BBQ
Heather Bublick and D’Andre Carter from Soul & Smoke
Marcos Ascencio from Taqueria Chingon
Toni Roberts from Torali at the Ritz-Carlton Chicago
Nataliya Ponomaryova from Tryzub Restaurant
Carlos Gaytan and Nataliya from Tzuco
Jim Louras from Umbria Caffe
Bill Kim from Urbanbelly
Sophie Evanoff from Vanille Patisserie
Arshiya Farheen from Verzenay Chicago
Joe Farina from Victory Italian
Erick Williams from Virtue
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark from Wherewithall

Working with World Central Kitchen was a natural fit as Andrés has opened five restaurants in Chicago since 2019. Lamar Moore (Eleven Eleven) worked with WCK at the start of the pandemic when he split his time between Chicago and Las Vegas: “Everything was shut down, I didn’t know what to do,” Moore says. “I sat at home trying to figure out what was next, and that’s when WCK reached out to me.”

“A lot of people don’t understand as a chef, a cook, how important it is for us to feed people, whether it’s a bowl of soup and crackers… as much as we complain about gas prices behind high, [Ukrainians] can’t even put food on their tables or have a place to stay.”

Stegner’s experience with rallying support through her Green City Market connections (she’s a founding board member) has proven invaluable. For the fundraiser, the chefs are using Green City’s charity designation until they have time to form their own. That’s how they were able to secure space at Navy Pier and sponsors like Lifeway and Breakthru Beverage Group.

For Clark, the news has given him an opportunity to talk about Ukraine, and that’s something that he relishes. Last week, they raised $800. He’s shooting for $2,000 this week through donating $4 for every customer they serve at Wherewithall. Clark’s been dining at Ukrainian restaurants like Shokolad Pastry & Cafe, hoping to support those with family overseas. For Wednesday’s event at Navy Pier, he’ll supply borscht.

“My grandmother used to make it — it’s a very Ukrainian thing,” he says. “It’s about as Ukrainian as apple pie is American.”

Chicago Chefs Cook For Ukraine, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, March 16, at Navy Pier Ballroom, Tickets on sale online.

Foursquare

Green City Market

1790 N Clark St., Chicago, IL 60614 Visit Website
Foursquare

Parachute

3472 North Elston Avenue, , IL 60618 (872) 204-7138 Visit Website

Avondale

, , IL
Foursquare

Piccolo Sogno

464 North Halsted Street, , IL 60642 (312) 421-0077 Visit Website

Shokolad Pastry & Cafe

2524 West Chicago Avenue, , IL 60622 (773) 276-6402 Visit Website

Rose Mary

932 West Fulton Street, , IL 60607 (872) 260-3921 Visit Website

Demera

4801 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL 60640 Visit Website

Wherewithall

3472 North Elston Avenue, , IL 60618 (773) 692-2192 Visit Website
Foursquare

Eleven Eleven

1111 W Lake Street, Chicago, IL 60607 +1 312-248-8942 Visit Website
Foursquare

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Boulevard, , IL 60062 (847) 205-4433 Visit Website

