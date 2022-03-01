The Chicago Restaurants and Bars Maintaining COVID-19 Rules

On February 28, Chicago dropped its mandates that required everyone to wear facial coverings and show proof of full vaccination to dine indoors. Case rates are on the decline and the highly contagious omicron variant appears to be waning: as of Tuesday, March 1, Chicago’s average seven-day positivity rate is 1.1 percent, according to the city’s COVID dashboard.
Despite the policy change, some local bar and restaurant operators are choosing to keep the mitigation rules in place. These rules can vary — some require masks, others are only checking vaccine cards — and are subject to change, so it’s a good idea to double check for the latest updates before venturing out.
Know of a Chicago restaurant, bar, or venue maintaining mask and/or vaccine rules or requiring a negative COVID-19 test? Send the details to chicago@eater.com.