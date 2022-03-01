 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Chicago Restaurants and Bars Maintaining COVID-19 Rules

A running list of restaurants and bars that are keeping pandemic safety policies after the city’s mandates end

by Naomi Waxman
Chicago’s Covid-19 Uptick Spurs First New Limits Since Reopening
More than 30 Chicago restaurants and bars are keeping COVID-19 safety rules in place.
On February 28, Chicago dropped its mandates that required everyone to wear facial coverings and show proof of full vaccination to dine indoors. Case rates are on the decline and the highly contagious omicron variant appears to be waning: as of Tuesday, March 1, Chicago’s average seven-day positivity rate is 1.1 percent, according to the city’s COVID dashboard.

Despite the policy change, some local bar and restaurant operators are choosing to keep the mitigation rules in place. These rules can vary — some require masks, others are only checking vaccine cards — and are subject to change, so it’s a good idea to double check for the latest updates before venturing out.

Know of a Chicago restaurant, bar, or venue maintaining mask and/or vaccine rules or requiring a negative COVID-19 test? Send the details to chicago@eater.com.

Andersonville

Chicago Magic Lounge

Fiya

Avondale

Avondale Bowl

Metropolitan Brewing

Sleeping Village

Bucktown

Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar

Elston Industrial Corridor

The Hideout

Irving Park

Montrose Saloon

Lakeview

Annoyance Theater and Bar

Beermiscuous

Bonus Round Game Cafe

Mfk

Schubas

Lincoln Square

Baker Miller

Cafe Selmarie

Lincoln Park

Alinea

Golden Dagger

Lincoln Hall

Off Color Mousetrap

Logan Square

Katherine Anne Confections

Logan Arcade

The Whistler

North Center

Botanical Cafe

Pilsen

Thalia Hall

Rogers Park

Mission Control Arcade Bar

Ukrainian Village

Liberation Donuts

The Empty Bottle

West Town

Beauty Bar

Split-Rail

Wicker Park

Handlebar

Subterranean

Wrigleyville

Smartbar

