A Year-Old Wine Bar in Lincoln Park and Three More Chicago-Area Restaurant Closures to Know

As Chicagoans settle into the slushy reality of winter, restaurants and bars are still working to navigate the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic — now approaching its third year.

Below, Eater is cataloging both temporary and permanent restaurant closures in Chicago. If you know of a restaurant, bar, or other food establishment that has closed since the start of the pandemic, please email chicago@eater.com. We will continue to update this post.

February 3

Edgewater: Neighborhood coffee shop Mama K’s Cafe permanently closed in late January after three years at 1036 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, according to Block Club Chicago. Founded in 2019 by former employees of Zanzibar Cafe, the space’s prior tenant, Mama K’s served ice cream, pastries, and lunch options near the CTA’s Bryn Mawr Red Line stop.

Lincoln Park: Verve Wine Chicago, the local restaurant and wine bar from a New York City-based wine retailer, permanently closed in late January at 2349 N. Lincoln Avenue, according to an Instagram post. The shutter comes just over a year after its debut in the multi-million-dollar Lincoln Common development. The post cites the omicron variant as the final blow but obliquely references a possible return: “The latest pandemic headwinds have proven too strong and our only choice now is to take a pause, reflect, and get to work on coming back stronger.”

Buffalo Grove: Countyline Tavern, a seven-year-old suburban outpost from a Cleveland-based restaurant chain, abruptly closed in early January, much to the surprise of its employees, according to the Daily Herald. A longtime bartender and server told reporters that she was shocked by the closure, especially after doing “decent” business on New Year’s Eve. “Due to the current difficult business conditions, we have decided to close the Countyline Tavern effective January 1, 2022,” a company spokesperson told the Herald.

Palos Hills: Three-month-old suburban spot Amarie’s Cafe is permanently closed at 10296 S. 78th Avenue, according to the Tribune. Owner Walter Narsolis first opened the cafe in October but faced the same staffing challenges seen in hospitality across the U.S. Narsolis also operates three locations of Fajitas Mexican and two of El Patron Mexican, throughout the Chicago suburbs.