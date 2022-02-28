 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

These Chicago Bars and Restaurants Are Raising Money to Help Ukraine

A round-up of fundraisers in response to the Russian military invasion

by Naomi Waxman
Chicago Rallies In Support Of Ukraine
Some of Chicago’s bars and restaurants are taking action to support Ukraine.
Photo by Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In the five days since the Russian military invaded Ukraine at the direction of President Vladimir Putin, Chicagoans have poured into the streets to protest Europe’s first major war in decades, joining demonstrators around the U.S. and the world to show solidarity with Ukrainians under siege. As locals gather in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood with traditional flower crowns and blue-and-yellow flags, the city’s bar and restaurant industry is organizing fundraising efforts and declaring support for an independent Ukraine.

Email chicago@eater.com with tips about restaurant and bar fundraisers in Chicago. This list will be updated periodically if necessary.

Avondale: Essential Chicago dive bar Reed’s Local declared on Sunday in a Facebook post that it will no longer sell Russian vodka and plans to donate a portion of sales to a nonprofit for Ukrainian refugees “as long as this illegal war continues.”

Avondale: Wherewithall, the cozy restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chefs and spouses Johnny Clark and Beverly Kim, will next week introduce an entirely Ukrainian menu with a portion of proceeds going to democracy-focused nonprofit Razom for Ukraine. “As a Ukrainian American, one way I can show support for my Ukrainian brothers and sisters during this horrific act of war, is to cook the food that my Babooshka would cook for me,” Clark writes on the restaurant’s social media. “The Russian government would like to erase the Ukrainian culture and identity all together. That’s not going to happen.”

Ukrainian Village: Modern Jewish deli Jeff & Judes has two fundraisers running through March, owner Ursula Siker announced on Facebook. All month long, the deli will donate $1 from the sale of each black and white cookie to American nonprofit Sunflower of Peace for medical and humanitarian aid in Ukraine. It’ll also donate $1 from each order of Chex mix to the Transgender Education Network of Texas, an education and advocacy nonprofit that’s among many supporting trans Texans amid a barrage of legislative attacks.

Wicker Park: Neighborhood pastificio and cafe Tortello is rolling out yellow and blue farfalle pasta inspired by the Ukrainian flag. Owners and spouses Dario Monni and Jill Gray write on Instagram that 100 percent of proceeds will go to a non-profit recommended by the staff at Saints Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ukrainian Village.

Evanston: Popular suburban bakery Hewn this week is donating a portion of sales to the International Rescue Committee, a nonprofit that helps people affected by humanitarian crises, according to a Facebook post. As of Sunday, ownership reports it has already raised more than $1,000.

Jeff & Judes

1024 North Western Avenue, , IL 60622 (773) 661-1227 Visit Website

Tortello

1746 West Division Street, , IL 60622 (773) 360-1293 Visit Website
Foursquare

Reed's Local

3017 West Belmont Avenue, , IL 60618 (872) 806-0520 Visit Website

Wherewithall

3472 North Elston Avenue, , IL 60618 (773) 692-2192 Visit Website
Foursquare

Hewn Bread

1733 Central Street, Evanston, IL 60201 Visit Website

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

Specialty Grocer in Old Town Claims Its Ouster Is Due to ‘Back-Door’ Deal With Dom’s Kitchen & Market

By Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt

The California Clipper, Humboldt Park’s Treasured Tavern, Puts on the Red Lights

By Naomi Waxman

A Coffee Roaster and a Chef Combine Forces for a Goose Island Taco Pop-Up

By Aimee Levitt

Izakaya Mita, Bucktown’s Innovative Japanese Pub, to Close After Eight Years

By Naomi Waxman

A French-German Steakhouse Reopens in Ukrainian Village After a Two-Year Pandemic Hiatus

By Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt

Celebrated Southern Chef Darnell Reed Pops Up for Mardi Gras at a Fulton Market Food Hall

By Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world