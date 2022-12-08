 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lettuce Entertain You Will Bring Ramen-San and Sushi-San to Lincoln Park

Ramen-san will replace Oyster Bah and Sushi-san will take over the former Manhandler dive bar

by Ashok Selvam
A table filled with bowls of noodles and soups.
Ramen-san is coming to Lincoln Park.
Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises has revealed what will replace Oyster Bah and Crab Cellar in Lincoln Park. Early next year, Lettuce will open a fourth location of Ramen-san at 1962 N. Halsted Street, according to a news release. Chicago’s largest restaurant group plans another opening in late 2023 by bringing a third location of Sushi-san one door down (past Summer House Santa Monica) at 1948 N. Halsted Steet.

Sushi-san will take over the old Manhandler Saloon, a 40-year-old gay bar with a non-descript storefront that closed in November 2020. Dive bars like the Manhandler struggled during the pandemic. According to Block Club Chicago, last year, the city approved a plan to build a three-story apartment building on the parcel with room for a restaurant on the first floor. Lettuce has long held a strong presence in the area with Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba, Summer House Santa Monica, and Oyster Bah near the corner of Armitage and Halsted. Oyster Bah and Crab Cellar closed last weekend after seven years.

The first Ramen-san opened in 2014 in River North and carved out a niche in downtown Chicago by emulating Japanese shops by playing ‘90s hip-hop, offering late-night service, and serving sake bombs. Ramen shops weren’t as plentiful in Chicago back then.

The Lincoln Park location won’t be a carbon copy — Lettuce’s release mentions serving students and young families. Labor challenges have also prevented many restaurants from offering late-night service. Classics items like fried chicken ramen will come over to Lincoln Park. Lettuce is also teasing new menu items. The plan is to keep Sushi-san and Ramen-san open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Check back for updates.

Ramen-san, 1962 N. Halsted Street, planned for an early 2023 opening

Sushi-san, 1948 N. Halsted Street, planned for a late 2023 opening

Oyster Bah

1962 North Halsted Street, , IL 60614 (773) 248-3000 Visit Website

Crab Cellar

1962 North Halsted Street, , IL 60614 (773) 248-1737 Visit Website
Lettuce Entertain You

5419 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60640

