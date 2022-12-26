An Eater Look Back at 2022

2022 was a wild year for Chicago’s restaurants, and Eater Chicago was there to cover all the ups and downs. Check out Year in Eater, an annual tradition that takes a look at the past and attempts to predict the future. We’ve polled an all-star panel to get their thoughts. Here’s to a healthy and prosperous 2023.
December 22
Chicago’s Dining Experts Share Their Best Meals of 2022
From splashy omakase menus to smoky, well-sauced ribs, the year had plenty of high points
-
December 22
Dining Experts Reveal What Pissed Them Off in 2022
Themes include jerky customer behavior and cocktail confusion
-
December 21
Chicago’s Media Recap the 2022 Restaurant Scene in a Word
An atmosphere of uncertainty still permeates the local hospitality scene
-
December 21
Dining Experts Reveal Chicago’s Best Takeout Options
Pizza, Thai, and burgers continue to reign the at-home dining scene.
-
December 20
Chicago’s Media Predicts Restaurant Industry Headlines for 2023
Who wants to see Portillo’s open a speakeasy?
-
December 20
Chicago Media’s Favorite Restaurants of 2022
Three restaurants tied for the most mentions
-
December 19
Eater Chicago’s Most Read Stories of 2022
A look at the top restaurant news of the year