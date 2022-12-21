Chicago’s Media Recap the 2022 Restaurant Scene in a Word

Chicago ’s media sums up the city’s restaurant and bar scene in 2022 with a single word — or at least most of the panel tried to — as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes.

Nick Kindelsperger, Chicago Tribune: Fragmented. There didn’t seem to be a major dining trend that tied the scene together. My favorite restaurants were also scattered all over the city and suburbs.

Jay Westbrook, local craft beer professional: Adapting

Amy Cavanaugh, Chicago magazine: Fluctuating

Sarah Spain, ESPN: Revitalized

Matt Lindner, writer and marketing manager: Thriving

Samira Ahmed, best-selling author of Love, Hate & Other Filters, Internment, Mad, Bad & Dangerous to Know, Hollow Fires, Amira & Hamza, and a Ms. Marvel comic series: Nostalgia

David Manilow, Check, Please! creator and host of The Dining Table podcast: Fragile

Maggie Hendricks, Bally Sports: Trying (as in, they’re trying, not you’re trying my patience).

Brenda Storch, Eater Chicago contributor: Understaffed

Michael Nagrant, The Hunger: Understaffed

Jeffy Mai, Time Out Chicago: Reinvigorated