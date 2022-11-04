 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lettuce Entertain You Says Goodbye to All-You-Can-Eat Crab and Burgers

Oyster Bah is closing after seven years in Lincoln Park, along with Crab Cellar

by Naomi Waxman
A raw bar inside a casual New England-style seafood restaurant.
Fans don’t have much time to say goodbye to the Bah.
Marc Much/Eater Chicago

Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises is shutting down its Lincoln Park restaurant known for its all-you-can-eat crab leg and burger special, along with the sibling restaurant and bar within the same building.

Quality Crab and Oyster Bah will close on Saturday, December 3 after seven years at 1962 N. Halsted Street in Lincoln Park. The Gin Commission, the downstairs bar, will cease operations on Saturday, November 19, followed by the closure of Crab Cellar on Sunday, November 20.

The group will bring a new business to the location and more information should be announced shortly, a rep tells Eater, though they declined to detail the reasons behind the closures. The space has evolved through the years, and even debuted LEYE’s first virtual restaurant, Seaside’s, in 2017 and served fried chicken and ribs.

Opening in 2015, Quality Crab and Oyster Bah struck a more casual tone than that of upscale LEYE-owned Shaw’s Crab House, lining the walls with wood paneling and installing a glass-enclosed raw bar that gave patrons a close-up view of their un-shucked bivalves. As its regionally inflected name implies, the crab house sought to channel the salty seafood shacks of New England, bolstering the effect with decorative buoys and fishing nets affixed around the dining room. The restaurant quickly garnered a following in the neighborhood and carved out a niche as a solid date destination.

The business grew so busy that three years later the group expanded on that nautical theme with Crab Cellar, an even more low-key spot for cocktails, crab legs, jumbo shrimp, and more. Gin Commission a (surprise) gin-focused bar that opened in June. Fans of any and all of the trio of businesses now have less than a month to say goodbye.

As Chicago’s largest restaurant group, LEYE’s influence is far-reaching and its business decisions have the potential to impact the character of neighborhood dining in the city. LEYE has always maintained a large presence in Lincoln Park, home to its first restaurant, R.J. Grunts.

Foursquare

Oyster Bah

1962 North Halsted Street, , IL 60614 (773) 248-3000 Visit Website

Crab Cellar

1962 North Halsted Street, , IL 60614 (773) 248-1737 Visit Website
Foursquare

Lettuce Entertain You

5419 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60640

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

World Cup Fans Will Be Welcomed at Upcoming West Town Bar

By Ashok Selvam

Roberta’s Pizza Chicago and Four More Closures to Know

By Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam

A Startlingly Early Christmas Cocktail Bar in Wrigleyville and Three More Pop-Ups

By Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam

Chef Curtis Duffy’s Luxe New Lounge Debuts

By Ashok Selvam

An All-Star Chef Lineup Is Raising Funds for Abortion Access in Illinois

By Naomi Waxman

A Premier Indie Coffee Roaster Goes Big With an All-Day Cafe in Avondale

By Naomi Waxman

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world