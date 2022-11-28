Share All sharing options for: Explore West Town’s New World Cup Destination

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is upon the world, and even though Chicago has plenty of bars that will show the matches, there’s nothing wrong with a fresh new entry to liven up the field.

Passport Bar Room, a new tavern with 17 TVs, just debuted in West Town at the corner of Ashland and Grand. The multilevel space also contains a basement speakeasy, Bootleg, for customers who want to mellow out after an intense day of game-watching.

Beyond the World Cup, which ends on December 18, Passport aims to be a friendly space for football, basketball, soccer, and hockey fans. They’ll also show Formula 1 races.

The owners, which also run Azul Mariscos, brought on chef Marissa Tuñon to create a menu with plenty of influences from around the world. Menu items include chicharron, panzerotti, and drunken noodles. Tuñon worked for José Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup in D.C. and his new Chicago restaurants along the river.

Walk through the space below.

Passport Bar Room, 1601 W. Grand Avenue, open at noon Thursdays through Sundays, reservations via Resy.