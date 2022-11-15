 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Christkindlemarket 2022 Opens This Week in Downtown Chicago and Wrigleyville

Grab those collectible mugs as the Christmas festival returns to Daley Plaza and in front of Wrigley Field

by Ashok Selvam
Two mugs shaped like boots.
The mugs are back.
Christkindlemarket

Get ready, Chicago: Christkindlmarket returns this week in front of the Daley Center in Downtown Chicago. Organizers began setting up last week for the German-themed Christmas fair, which opens on Friday, November 18, and runs until Christmas Eve.

After the uncertainty of the pandemic canceled the fair in 2020, the event roared back last year with those collectible mugs, gluhwein, and arts and crafts vendors. The market debuted in 1995, inspired by markets in Germany. This year’s mug, a collectible souvenir, takes a different shape from other years.

Here’s the food lineup at Daley Plaza:

Additionally, the fest will have food trucks stationed along Washington Street on Saturdays and Sundays.

Here’s the food truck lineup:

Christkindlemarket will also have locations in front of Wrigley Field, and in suburban Aurora. Here’s the Wrigleyville food lineup at Gallagher Way:

Christkindlemarket, from November 18 to December 18 at Daley Plaza and Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field. Daley Plaza hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24; and Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24. Wrigleyville hours: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday; special hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, and Christmas Eve; special hours for noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 12; Monday, November 2; and Monday, December 26 to Thursday, December 29.

Foursquare

Daley Plaza

50 West Washington Street, , IL 60602 (312) 603-2526 Visit Website

Dorothy

2500 West Chicago Avenue, , IL 60622 Visit Website
Foursquare

Chiya Chai

66 East Wacker Drive, , IL 60601 Visit Website
Foursquare

Wrigley Field

, Chicago, IL 60613
Foursquare

The Fifty/50

2047 West Division Street, , IL 60622 (773) 489-5050 Visit Website

