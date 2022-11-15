Christkindlemarket 2022 Opens This Week in Downtown Chicago and Wrigleyville

Get ready, Chicago: Christkindlmarket returns this week in front of the Daley Center in Downtown Chicago. Organizers began setting up last week for the German-themed Christmas fair, which opens on Friday, November 18, and runs until Christmas Eve.

After the uncertainty of the pandemic canceled the fair in 2020, the event roared back last year with those collectible mugs, gluhwein, and arts and crafts vendors. The market debuted in 1995, inspired by markets in Germany. This year’s mug, a collectible souvenir, takes a different shape from other years.

Here’s the food lineup at Daley Plaza:

Additionally, the fest will have food trucks stationed along Washington Street on Saturdays and Sundays.

Here’s the food truck lineup:

Christkindlemarket will also have locations in front of Wrigley Field, and in suburban Aurora. Here’s the Wrigleyville food lineup at Gallagher Way:

Christkindlemarket, from November 18 to December 18 at Daley Plaza and Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field. Daley Plaza hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24; and Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24. Wrigleyville hours: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday; special hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, and Christmas Eve; special hours for noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 12; Monday, November 2; and Monday, December 26 to Thursday, December 29.