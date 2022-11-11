After, Curtis Duffy’s Sleek Cocktail Lounge, Features 275 Different Spirits

At the end of October, chef Curtis Duffy and business partner Michael Muser opened After — an other-worldly bar and private event space housed in the same building that’s home to their Michelin-starred, tasting-menu destination Ever. Located just west of Fulton Market, After is set to build upon the duo’s successes through an expertly curated beverage program and ambiance.

To get an insider’s look at this exciting new venture, Eater Chicago compiled this by-the-numbers look at the biggest bar opening in Chicago since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

1338: After’s address number, located on West Fulton Street. Muser says they waited a year and a half after Ever opened before considering expanding inside the same building.

9: How many months it took to build out the space.

5,700: The square footage.

10: The ceiling’s height, in feet.

36: The height of the curved and back-lit bar, in feet.

61: The maximum number of guests After can host at a given time. All seats, including the ones at the bar, can be reserved on Tock.

15: The number of seats at the bar.

22: The total number of people After employed, as of publication.

4: The number of bartenders at the bar at any given moment.

21: The average cost of a cocktail at After.

6: The total number of nonalcoholic drinks currently on the menu.

275: The number of different types of spirits at the bar, showcased on a walnut liquor display.

1,200+: The total number of different types of glasses — including wine glasses, flutes, snifters, and more — that After has on hand.

14: The number of dishes currently on the menu, which includes duck wings, lamb ribs, Rêve french fries, maitake steamed buns, and wagyu steak skewers.

15: The number of unique styles of wine, all available by the glass.

24: The average price of a glass of wine at the bar.

12: The number of countries currently represented on the beverage list includes: Canada, France, Germany, Haiti, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.

2: The number of fireplaces guests can warm up next to all winter.

6: The number of booths available.

1: The number of “secret” rooms available. This room, which remains under construction, is shaped like an observatory with an LCD screen substituting for a view of the stars. The space is hidden from the rest of the room, located behind the bar. After’s management tells Eater Chicago it’s a room meant for guests who want to enjoy the evening in privacy.