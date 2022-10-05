Charlie Trotter Documentary Trailer Shows a Chef Oblivious to His Influence

The pandemic may have delayed plans for the theatrical release of a documentary about legendary Chicago chef Charlie Trotter, but soon the general public will finally get to see the film. Critics have already screened Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter with the Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper gushing, giving the movie 3 1⁄ 2 stars.

The movie, written and directed by Rebecca Halpern, was lauded as it made its way through the festival circuit last year. The film shows Trotter’s ascension to an internationally known chef and as a kitchen leader whose anger vexed his staff. Trotter’s Lincoln Park restaurant was a culinary destination from 1987 to 2012. The chef died in 2013. Anthony Bourdain and Julia Child make appearances in the film. Several high-profile Chicago chefs including Grant Achatz (Alinea), the late Homaro Cantu (Moto), Giuseppe Tentori (GT Fish & Oyster), and Graham Elliot worked in Trotter’s kitchen.

In this exclusive trailer, viewers will hear from Trotter and some of the world’s most famous chefs. Emeril Lagasse and Wolfgang Puck share their thoughts on their friend. Achatz is featured prominently in the trailer as Alinea is located more or less around the corner from his former stomping grounds.

“He was the puppeteer — he figured out a way to get what he wanted from all of us,” Achatz says in the trailer, adding: “Nobody appreciates legacy, and if you’re not on top in that moment, you just don’t matter.”

Greenwich Entertainment will release the movie on November 18 in theaters and on video on demand on the same date. Check out the trailer below.