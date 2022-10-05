 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlie Trotter Documentary Trailer Shows a Chef Oblivious to His Influence

Watch this exclusive trailer for “Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter”

by Ashok Selvam
Exclusive Preview of One and Only Palmilla and Its New Restaurant “C” by Charlie Trotter
It’s been nine years since chef Charlie Trotter’s death.
Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

The pandemic may have delayed plans for the theatrical release of a documentary about legendary Chicago chef Charlie Trotter, but soon the general public will finally get to see the film. Critics have already screened Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter with the Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper gushing, giving the movie 3 12 stars.

The movie, written and directed by Rebecca Halpern, was lauded as it made its way through the festival circuit last year. The film shows Trotter’s ascension to an internationally known chef and as a kitchen leader whose anger vexed his staff. Trotter’s Lincoln Park restaurant was a culinary destination from 1987 to 2012. The chef died in 2013. Anthony Bourdain and Julia Child make appearances in the film. Several high-profile Chicago chefs including Grant Achatz (Alinea), the late Homaro Cantu (Moto), Giuseppe Tentori (GT Fish & Oyster), and Graham Elliot worked in Trotter’s kitchen.

In this exclusive trailer, viewers will hear from Trotter and some of the world’s most famous chefs. Emeril Lagasse and Wolfgang Puck share their thoughts on their friend. Achatz is featured prominently in the trailer as Alinea is located more or less around the corner from his former stomping grounds.

“He was the puppeteer — he figured out a way to get what he wanted from all of us,” Achatz says in the trailer, adding: “Nobody appreciates legacy, and if you’re not on top in that moment, you just don’t matter.”

Greenwich Entertainment will release the movie on November 18 in theaters and on video on demand on the same date. Check out the trailer below.

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

A Brewpub and Coffee Roaster That Hires Homeless Veterans Is Coming to Pullman

By Tony Tran

Yelp Darling Nini’s Deli, Which Closed After 2020 BLM Protests, Closes Again

By Ashok Selvam

Pete Davidson Leads Taco Bell Toward a Breakfast Pop-Up

By Naomi Waxman

Lakeview Nightclub Berlin Temporarily Closes Day After Customer Dies

By Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam

A Wicker Park Tiki Bar and Nine Upcoming Bars and Restaurants

By Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam

Lizzy J Cafe’s Pop-Up Pivot and Four More Closures to Know

By Ashok Selvam and Naomi Waxman

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world