Chicago’s Media Predicts Restaurant Industry Headlines for 2022

Who wants to see the Tribune review a KFC/Taco Bell hybrid?

by Ashok Selvam
A large sign in brown and yellow reading “We sell wieners”
2021 was the year the Wieners Circle added a bar.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Chicago’s restaurant writers dish on their headline predictions for 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes.

Titus Ruscitti, ChiBBQKing: I can only hope some of the awesome pop-ups that were born during the first part the pandemic can find a permanent home but do they want to? Part of the allure of running a pop up is the fact you don’t have to go all in in terms of money, time, and overall workload. So I expect to see a bunch more of them in 2022.

Lillian Stone, The Takeout: McDonald’s is going to do its biggest celebrity collab yet. Maybe with a war criminal?

Nick Kindelsperger, Chicago Tribune: If the pandemic has taught me anything, it’s that we truly have no idea what’s going to happen. So no predictions. But I have no doubt that Chicago’s chefs and owners will think of ingenious ways to adapt to whatever does happen.

Brenda Storch, Eater Chicago contributor: Food and purpose; Food as activism; Bridging ‘otherness’ through food

Jay Westbrook, local craft beer professional: Pupuserias are gonna take over the city. Get ready.

Janice Scurio, Sports Illustrated and South Side Sox: Here’s Some More Things Millenials Loved As Children, But Now There’s Booze Involved

Sarah Spain, ESPN: Unfortunately, they’re not particularly optimistic right now: “Breaking: Literally everyone has COVID.” Here’s hoping reactions to omicron stay mild and we’re slowly making this virus less deadly and less intrusive.

Michael Nagrant, michaelnagrant.com: Newest Boka Group Restaurant Will Be Helmed by Thomas Keller Hologram

Ed Debevic’s Cancelled for Being Mean to Patrons

Wiener Circle Finally Makes Roberta “Poochie” Jackson an Equity Partner

Michael Olszewski Closes Newest Latin Fusion Spot, Claims He’s Still A Misunderstood Culinary Genius

Chicago Tribune Critic Gives Negative One Star to KFC/Taco Bell Avondale Location

