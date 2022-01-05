Chicago Restaurants Channel Disney Magic With ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Frozen’ Promos

Even though the commercial American holiday season is officially over, moving toward austerity and soup (aside from the people who are too lazy to take down their Christmas lights), the Disney entertainment machine never stops, and two local chains are riding along.

In honor of Frozen the musical, officially known as Disney’s Frozen — which is ending its run this month at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in the Loop — Stan’s Donuts has released a special promo doughnut called... “Let It Dough!” It’s a glazed doughnut topped with Elsa-tastic pale blue frosting and sparkly sprinkles. It comes with a discount to the show, and it’s available at all Stan’s locations until January 22, the day the musical’s run ends in Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Star Wars TV show The Book of Boba Fett is currently in its second week (new episodes drop every Wednesday on Disney+), and Dimo’s Pizza has a new “Book of Boba Feta” special: a feta cheese pizza topped with souvlaki-style Greek chicken, olive tapenade, tomatoes, banana peppers, and red pepper sauce with mint and cilantro garnish. In the sort of cross-promotion that Disney is famous for, it comes with a six-pack of Empirical Brewery’s Mangolorian, a hoppy mango pale ale. It’s $32 for the 12-inch pie or $50 for the 20-inch, and it will be available throughout the seven-episode Boba Fett season.

Arlington Heights chef to vie for Chopped glory on the Food Network

Chicago-area chef Grace Goudie, executive chef at Scratchboard Kitchen, a brunch spot in suburban Arlington Heights, will next week vie to win $10,000 on the Food Network competition show Chopped, according to a rep. The episode will air at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11.

South Side icon Parker House Sausage Co. still inspires Black entrepreneurs after 102 years

The Tribune explores the storied history of Bronzeville’s Parker House Sausage Co., the 102-year-old sausage company that’s both one of the oldest meat processors and oldest Black-owned businesses in the U.S. Originally founded in 1919 by “Sausage King” Judge Parker, the encased meats sensation became a household name by the 1950s and has served as inspiration for generations of Black entrepreneurs in Chicago and across the country. Parker House is now stewarded by third-generation owner Robin McFolling, who in 2013 left a nearly 30-year career in banking to maintain her family’s meaty legacy.

A suburban bubble waffle hotspot is coming to Lincoln Park

A trio of Palestinian-American childhood friends have made a splash in suburban Downers Grove with Eiffel Waffle, a playful shop serving bubble waffles and ice cream. Now they’re planning two new locations in the city and suburbs, according to the Trib. Co-owners Barra Abousalem, Yahya Ghouleh, and Omar Falaneh opened the sweets spot over the summer with a freewheeling halal and kosher-friendly menu of build-your-own options and specialty concoctions like Crème de la Crème (Mediterranean sea salt ice cream, whipped cream, bananas, pecans, and caramel). Now the longtime pals are aiming to open a second outpost in southwest suburban Bolingbrook in the near future and have recently secured a storefront space in Lincoln Park.