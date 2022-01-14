 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Pan-Asian Mini-Chain’s Long Awaited Location in Wicker Park and Six More Bar and Restaurant Openings

A running list of brand-new spots plus restaurants reopening as the COVID-19 pandemic continues

by Aimee Levitt
A table scattered with menus and plates of sushi rolls and other Asian dishes
Little Wok is now open in Wicker Park.
Little Wok

Chicago’s hospitality industry wearily forges ahead as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to introduce new twists. Rising case numbers, attributed in part to concentrations of unvaccinated people and two highly transmissible variants, has spurred city and state officials to reinstate a mask mandate and require patrons to show proof of vaccination in public indoor spaces — including bars and restaurants.

The following are just some of the restaurants that have reopened their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.

Know of a restaurant back open? Email chicago@eater.com with details so they can be included when this post is next updated.

January 14

Lakeview: Cody’s Public House, which closed in 2019, has reopened under new ownership, according to a rep. Red Door Tavern Group took over the bar from Gene Frankowski, who had owned the bar since 1986, and made extensive renovations, including a game room and a beer garden with a fire pit. Cody’s Public House, 1658 W. Barry Avenue, Open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday.

A barroom with a long wood bar with black vinyl stools, pressed tin ceilings, stained-glass Schlitz light fixtures, three large TVs, and a pool table in the background.
The new owners of Cody’s Public House did extensive renovations on the 126-year-old building.
Cody’s Public House

Portage Park: Province Pizza, a new pizza spot and sports bar, has opened at Six Corners, Block Club reports, in the space previously occupied by Mesa Urbana. It’s the first restaurant from Moe Taleb, who also owns La Vida Catering and the app Let Us Cater, and it serves wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas and deep dish. Province Pizza, 4024 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ravenswood: Salsa’s Family Market opened in the former Chui’s Food Store on Monday, Block Club Chicago reports. Proprietors Laura and Jorge Rosales previously owned Salsa’s Grill in Albany Park but decided to close last year due to the difficulties of running a restaurant in a pandemic. The grocery will eventually expand to include salad and juice bars and a butcher counter. Salsa’s Family Market, 4852 N. Damen Avenue, Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

River North: Barstool River North, a sports bar affiliated the website Barstool Sports, has opened in the former Henry’s Swing Club space on Hubbard Street under the management of Stanton & Bowery Hospitality of West Palm Beach, Florida. It’s the first of several upcoming Barstool bar locations; another is currently underway in Philly. Barstool River North, 14 W. Hubbard Street, Open 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

West Loop: MAD Social returned from its pandemic hiatus last month with an updated menu of bar food and brunch and is now accepting reservations. MAD Social, 1140 W. Madison Street, Open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Wicker Park: Pan-Asian spot Little Wok opened a third location in Wicker Park on New Year’s Eve. Like its predecessors in Lakeview and Evanston, the restaurant has a Japanese menu of sushi and noodles and an “Asian” menu that offers a choice of Chinese and Korean dishes. Little Wok Wicker Park, 1950 W. Division Street, Open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

West Lafayette, Indiana: Cornerstone Restaurant Group has teamed up with Aramark to open up kiosks on Purdue University’s West Lafayette campus, according to a rep. Urban Belly, Chef Bill Kim’s Ramen Bar, Chef Bill Kim’s Pizza & Parm Shop, Fresh Fare, and J Manion — Latin. Inspired all opened in Memorial Union on January 10.

