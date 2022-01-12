 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Trendy Corner Store Chain Foxtrot Market Plans 25 More Chicago Outposts in 2022

Plus, plans for a craft brewery HQ in Wisconsin fall through and 5 Loaves Eatery is still looking for help to reopen

by Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt
A large brick corner building with a sign that reads “Foxtrot”
Soon there will be a lot more Foxtrot Markets in Chicago.
Foxtrot [Official Photo]

Foxtrot Market, the Chicago-based chain of trendy convenience stores and cafes that already has 16 locations, aims to continue its meteoric rise across the city. The company has recently raised $100 million from East and West Coast investment firms bringing the total raised to $160 million, and it aims to open 25 more stores over the coming year, according to Crain’s. Among these is a 1,739-square-foot outpost slated to open in the spring inside downtown’s historic Tribune Tower, as well as another inside the Loop’s Willis Tower and a third in the Wrigleyville neighborhood.

Founded in 2014 as a delivery service featuring packaged snacks, beer, and wine, Foxtrot has steadily grown into a well-known local retailer with on-site bars that serve coffee, espresso, and wine along with prepared grab-and-go meals and treats from local companies such as Pretty Cool Ice Cream and You’re A Cookie. Over the summer, a new location at Wicker Park’s six-corner intersection went further, introducing its first cheese and charcuterie bar with meats from Tempesta Market and cheeses from France, Italy, and Spain.

As Foxtrot continues to expand its local empire, it also plans to expand its own branded items like bourbon, wine, and candy, Crain’s reports. It currently features around 100 of its own offerings but aims to add 200 more this year. Though the company is facing the same labor shortage seen in nearly every corner of the hospitality industry, food and drink retailers have an advantage over their restaurant counterparts since they don’t have to navigate Chicago’s vaccine mandate for dine-in patrons.

Ballast Point Brewing ditches Wisconsin for sunny San Diego

Kings & Convicts, a brewery based in north suburban Highwood, announced on Monday that it has officially scrapped its plans to build a 50,000-square-foot production facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, which also would have housed Ballast Point, the much larger San Diego brewery it had bought two years ago in a deal that stunned the craft beer world. Instead, Kings & Convicts will be heading west to join Ballast Point, though it will maintain its Highwood taproom. The Tribune’s Josh Noel has the full story.

Five Loaves Eatery gets a little fundraising help from friend Mabe’s Deli

Five Loaves Eatery, the acclaimed soul food restaurant in Chatham, is still trying to raise enough funds to reopen after it was forced to close four months ago because of unpaid debts, but it’s still well short of its $85,000 goal. This weekend, neighbor Mabe’s Deli is helping out by raffling off a catered meal for six. Each entry is ten dollars, and everyone who has already contributed to the ongoing Five Loaves GoFundMe page will be entered automatically. Entries will be accepted until this Monday, January 17, and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, January 19.

Nashville chef Sean Brock collaborates with Farmer’s Fridge

Farmer’s Fridge, the Chicago-based prepared meal service that started off selling salad in vending machines and then expanded to home delivery, has announced a partnership with Sean Brock, the Nashville-based James Beard Award-winning chef and TV star (The Mind of a Chef, Chef’s Table). Brock’s butternut squash farro risotto will be available for delivery starting next Wednesday, January 19. Sales benefit Patchwork, a Nashville nonprofit recently founded by Brock that provides free meals to people in need.

Tribune writers marvel over technical achievements in cheeseburgers and pizza

It’s the season for hibernation and eating carbs, so Tribune co-critics Louisa Chu and Nick Kindelsperger have features this week about cheeseburgers and pizza. First up is Chu, who takes a deep dive into the Juicy Lucy (also spelled Jucy Lucy), a burger in which the molten cheese is embedded in the middle of the beef patty, a culinary achievement she compares to xiao long bao or stuffed pizza. “They’re technical marvels, barely containing their deliciousness within,” she writes. Although the natural home of the Juicy Lucy is Minneapolis, Chu recommends several spots in Chicago where they can be found. Kindelsperger, meanwhile, visits Paper Thin Pizza at Soho House, where husband-and-wife team Drew and Ray Anthony serve pies with the thinnest crust in Chicago, thinner even than a cracker (Kindelsperger measured with a ruler). This, too, is a technical marvel.

Foxtrot Market

2822 McKinney Avenue, , TX 75204 (972) 685-6499 Visit Website
Foursquare

Soho House Chicago

113-125 North Green Street, , IL 60607 (312) 521-8000 Visit Website
Foursquare

5 Loaves Eatery

405 East 75th Street, , IL 60619 (773) 891-2889 Visit Website

Foxtrot

900 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 Visit Website

Mabe's Deli

312 E. 75th Street, Chicago, IL (773) 891-1798 Visit Website

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

A Black-Owned Coffee Company Takes Root on Chicago’s West Side

By Naomi Waxman

Family Dining Has Taken a Hit During Pandemic

By Aimee Levitt

Immersive Mini-Golf in the West Loop and Eight Upcoming Bars & Restaurants to Know

By Aimee Levitt and Naomi Waxman

A High-Voltage Salad Spot Will Open in Revival Food Hall Downtown

By Aimee Levitt

Workers at a Second Chicago Starbucks Petition For Union Recognition

By Aimee Levitt and Naomi Waxman

‘This Is It For Now’: Tropical Bar Lost Lake to Close Permanently Next Week

By Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world