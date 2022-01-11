Immersive Mini-Golf in the West Loop and Eight Upcoming Bars & Restaurants to Know

January 11

Andersonville: After 10 years at Clark and Foster, Japanese spot Ora Sushi is in the middle of a six-block move to 5701 N. Clark Street. Construction is in progress, the restaurant reports on Facebook, and management anticipates an opening announcement “soon.”

Lakeview: Crab King Cajun Boil & Bar is expanding to two new locations in 2022, according to its website: 3443 N. Broadway in Lakeview (the former Revolución Steakhouse) and 1550 75th Street in Downers Grove.

Lincoln Park: All Too Well, a new sandwich shop and market from Evette’s owner Mitchell Abou Jamra, will be opening next month in a former Subway at 352 W. Armitage Avenue, according to a rep. There will be a grab-and-go section with meats, cheeses, and Lebanese-style mezze, plus an assortment of sandwiches.

Lincoln Park: Red Light Chicken, a new chicken spot, will be opening soon in the former Devil Dawg’s flagship location at 2147 N. Sheffield Avenue, WhatNow Chicago reports, and is currently in the process of hiring staff.

Lincoln Park: Asian tea chain Uni Uni plans a third Chicago location at 2550 N. Clark, slated to open in 2022, according to its website. Uni Uni, which serves tea in a variety of styles, plus flavored milk, smoothies, and snacks, already has locations in Chinatown and Uptown, Minneapolis, and Katy, Texas.

Uptown: Milly’s Pizza in the Pan, the hit Logan Square virtual restaurant founded by Robert Maleski after he was laid off from his serving job at the start of the pandemic, is moving to a permanent location at 1005 W. Argyle, the former site of D-Benny Grill, Block Club Chicago reports. Opening day is scheduled for February 15.

West Loop: Puttery, the 21-and-over mini-golf subsidiary of Drive Shack, the driving range restaurant and bar that cancelled its expansion to Bucktown in 2020, plans to open a new location at 932 W. Randolph later this year, WhatNow Chicago reports. There will be immersive miniature golf, accompanied with appetizers, salads, pizzas, and a full bar with specialty cocktails. This is part of a large expansion effort: Puttery already has locations in Charlotte and Dallas, but is planning additional outposts in Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.

Gurnee: Construction on a new location of Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant is underway in the parking lot of a former Lowe’s in far north suburban Gurnee, the Daily Herald reports, and is expected to open sometime in 2022. The village board authorized a $1.5 million incentive for the project last April. There are already 13 Cooper’s Hawk locations in the Chicago area and 32 others in 10 states.

Rosemont: Shaquille O’Neal’s fried chicken sandwich joint Big Chicken will be opening its third full-service restaurant in a new suburban development at 9421 Higgins Road this fall, Time Out Chicago reports. Its neighbors will be outposts of Stan’s Donuts and Small Cheval, Hogsalt Hospitality’s burger chain. Big Chicken already has locations in Las Vegas and Glendale, California, as well as ghost kitchens and booths in sports stadiums and on cruise ships.

For a list of coming attractions from fall and winter 2021, click here.