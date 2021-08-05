The Chicago Restaurants and Bars Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccinations

As of August 20, Chicago has mandated that everyone wear facial coverings while dining indoors regardless of vaccination status due to a rise in COVID-19 cases related to the delta variant. Even before the city’s new directive, increasing case numbers have prompted a growing group of bar and restaurant operators to implement their own vaccine requirements for patrons.
As of Tuesday, November 16, Chicago’s average seven-day positivity rate is 2.5 percent, according to the city’s COVID Dashboard.
It remains to be seen if officials will follow New York City and San Francisco’s lead and require all diners to show proof of vaccination to eat indoors. Many restaurants and bar owners are contemplating a move, but waiting to see data and how peers react.
Know of a Chicago restaurant, bar, or venue implementing vaccine mandate or requiring negative COVID-19 test? Send the details to chicago@eater.com.
Albany Park
Lizard’s Liquid Lounge (karaoke performers)
Andersonville
Avondale
Reed’s Local (karaoke performers)
Boystown
The North End: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.
Bucktown
Izakaya Mita: Chef Brian Mita says proof of vaccinations is required.
DePaul
Kibbitznest Books, Brews & Blarney
Elston Industrial Corridor
Fulton Market
Humboldt Park
The Hi-Lo: Owner Isaac Liberman says proof of vaccination will be required.
Irving Park
Montrose Saloon: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 48 hours prior to entry.
Lakeview
The Vic Theatre: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.
Lincoln Park
Liar’s Club: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.
Park West: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.
Lincoln Square
Logan Square
North Center
Old Town
The Second City: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 48 hours prior to entry.
Pilsen
Ravenswood
Begyle Brewing: Owner Kevin Cary says they started on November 5.
River North
Blue Chicago: Owner Nik Jeffreys says proof of vaccinations is required.
Rogers Park
Roscoe Village
Ukrainian Village
Uptown
West Loop
Cobra Lounge: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.
West Town
Split-Rail: Owner Zoe Schor says proof of vaccinations is required.
Wicker Park
Bourbon on Division: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.
Wrigleyville
Nisei Lounge
Arlington Heights
Berwyn
FitzGerald’s: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.
Evanston
SPACE: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.