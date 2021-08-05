 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Chicago Restaurants and Bars Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccinations

A running list of restaurants and bars that have adopted new pandemic safety policies as coronavirus case rates rise again

by Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam Updated
Alinea 2.0
Alinea, Chicago’s only three-Michelin-starred restaurant, is requiring proof of vaccination.
Matthew Gilson/Alinea Group

As of August 20, Chicago has mandated that everyone wear facial coverings while dining indoors regardless of vaccination status due to a rise in COVID-19 cases related to the delta variant. Even before the city’s new directive, increasing case numbers have prompted a growing group of bar and restaurant operators to implement their own vaccine requirements for patrons.

As of Tuesday, November 16, Chicago’s average seven-day positivity rate is 2.5 percent, according to the city’s COVID Dashboard.

It remains to be seen if officials will follow New York City and San Francisco’s lead and require all diners to show proof of vaccination to eat indoors. Many restaurants and bar owners are contemplating a move, but waiting to see data and how peers react.

Know of a Chicago restaurant, bar, or venue implementing vaccine mandate or requiring negative COVID-19 test? Send the details to chicago@eater.com.

Albany Park

Lizard’s Liquid Lounge (karaoke performers)

Andersonville

Meeting House Tavern

Replay Andersonville

Elixir Andersonville

Atmosphere

Chicago Magic Lounge

Marty’s Martini Bar

Fiya

The SoFo Tap

Avondale

Metropolitan Brewing

Sleeping Village

Reed’s Local (karaoke performers)

Avondale Bowl

Boystown

Sidetrack

Scarlet

Replay Lakeview

Progress Bar

D.S. Tequila Company

Roscoe’s Tavern

Lucky Horseshoe Lounge

Hydrate

Splash

The North End: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.

Berlin

Bucktown

Izakaya Mita: Chef Brian Mita says proof of vaccinations is required.

DePaul

Kibbitznest Books, Brews & Blarney

Elston Industrial Corridor

The Hideout

Fulton Market

Emporium Fulton Market

Humboldt Park

The Hi-Lo: Owner Isaac Liberman says proof of vaccination will be required.

Irving Park

Montrose Saloon: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 48 hours prior to entry.

Lakeview

Beermiscous

mfk

Schubas

Annoyance Theatre & Bar

Elixir Lakeview

Bonus Round Game Cafe

F. O’Mahony’s

The Vic Theatre: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.

Lincoln Park

Golden Dagger

Kingston Mines

PRYSM

Lincoln Hall

Liar’s Club: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.

Park West: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.

Replay Lincoln Park

Alinea

Lincoln Square

Baker Miller

Half Acre Beer

Logan Square

Cole’s Bar

Logan Arcade

Superkhana International

Whirlaway Lounge

The Burlington

Giant

Rosa’s Lounge

Hopewell Brewing

Emporium Logan Square

Lula Cafe

The Whistler

North Center

Botanical Cafe

Old Town

The Second City: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 48 hours prior to entry.

Pilsen

Thalia Hall

Radius

Ravenswood

Koval Distillery

Begyle Brewing: Owner Kevin Cary says they started on November 5.

River North

East Bank Club

Jaleo

Blue Chicago: Owner Nik Jeffreys says proof of vaccinations is required.

Rogers Park

Rogers Park Social

Touche

R Public House

Misson Control Arcade Bar

Roscoe Village

Four Moon

Beat Kitchen

Ukrainian Village

Empty Bottle

Kasama

Uptown

Le Nocturne

West Loop

City Winery

Cobra Lounge: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.

Bottom Lounge

West Town

Split-Rail: Owner Zoe Schor says proof of vaccinations is required.

Beauty Bar

Kai Zan

Wicker Park

Subterranean

Bourbon on Division: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.

Emporium Wicker Park

Handlebar

Wrigleyville

Metro

GMan Tavern

Smartbar

Nisei Lounge

Arlington Heights

Hey Nonny

Berwyn

FitzGerald’s: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.

Evanston

Beer on Central

SPACE: Staff will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to entry.

Forest Park

Exit Strategy Brewing Company

Oak Park

Kinslahger

