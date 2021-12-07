 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Rows and rows of glass bourbon bottles
Each of Wolf Point’s spirits come with a story about Chicago.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Filed under:

Incoming West Loop Distillery Tells a Chicago Tale in Each Sip

Wolf Point Distilling will pour cinnamon-infused vodka and whisky at its new tasting room

by Naomi Waxman
Photography Barry Brecheisen

Chicago is known as a hard-drinking town. Home to a vast and varied bar scene, the city boasts more than 150 breweries and has even carved out a niche as one of the foremost spots for creative pop-up bars. When it comes to local spirits, however, the choices are much more limited, with six distilleries within the city limits.

A woman and two men pose in front of large whiskey barrels.
Co-owners Victoria Polvino and Pavlos Dafnis with head distiller Steve Dethrow.

In November, Chicago’s small community of hard liquor makers welcomed a new member: Wolf Point Distilling, a small-batch spirits operation tucked inside a blue-grey warehouse in the Kinzie industrial area of West Loop. After four years of preparation, co-owners and fiancees Victoria Polvino and Pavlos Dafnis sold their first bottles in November and plan to debut a 21-seat tasting room in early 2022 at 215 N. Laflin Street.

For Dafnis and Polvino, Wolf Point — so named for the meeting point of the Chicago River’s north, south, and main branches — is a marriage of art and chemistry. As a young man, “I was obsessed with science,” says Dafnis, a who previously worked in sheet metal manufacturing. His fascination with the distilling process is apparent in the meticulously neat warehouse, from shelving stacked with bags of grain to a small “botanical library” where the pair can flex their creative muscles and experiment with infusions of rose hips, hibiscus flowers, lavender, and more.

A shelving unit filled with clear bottles of liquor and small pots of botanical infusions.
The team aims to expand its “botanical library.”

Wolf Point’s products are each named for a Chicago landmark or tale from the city’s past. Its Florence Field Gin, for example, bears an intricately illustrated label that pays tribute to 19th century philanthropist Florence Field, who donated the enormous bronze lions that guard the entrance of the Art Institute of Chicago. Dafnis and Polvino point out that the label’s floral pattern is made up of the gin’s botanical ingredients such juniper berries, lemongrass, and coriander.

The couple hope that those who share their love of local stories will see the bottles as an entryway for conversation. They were also inspired by the distinct branding of popular breweries like Indiana-based Three Floyds Beer, the creator of brews like Gumballhead and Zombie Dust. “We want to create a rabbit hole of history that you can go down if you want,” says Dafnis.

A person uses a rolling contraption to wrap a label around a bottle.
Each label tells a story.

As they wait for the necessary permits to open the tasting room, the couple aim this month to snag a packaged goods license so fans can pick up their bottles curbside. Still, they are eager to open the tasting room and expand their four-person team with bartenders who will feature spirit flights and a brief cocktail menu.

In addition to gin, the distillery’s offerings include a signature Wolf Point bourbon whiskey, Jackscrew vodka, O’Leary’s Cow cinnamon-infused vodka, and a seasonal submission of Captain Santa vapor-infused moonshine. The spirits are available for online purchase and can be found at some area restaurants and bars.

Explore Wolf Point’s warehouse production space and forthcoming bar in the photos below.

Wolf Point Distilling, 215 N. Laflin Street, Unit 1, Tap room scheduled to open in January.

A small wooden bar with black stools.
Wolf Point’s tasting room will only serve the brand’s own spirits.
A wooden bar with black stools
The space has 21 seats.
Two huge metal machines used for distilling alcohol.
A tall brick room filled with rows of whiskey barrels.
A man uses a hose to pour alcohol out of a metal machine into a round blue barrel.

The distillery is currently operating with a four-person team.

A blue-grey warehouse entrance with a painted sign that reads “Wolf Point Distilling”

Wolf Point Distilling

215 N. Laflin Street, Chicago, IL Visit Website
Beer

Suburban Chicago Craft Brewer Loses Job After Sexual Assault Incident Comes to Light

Chefs

A Chicagoan Bakes Vegan Cookies With Jamaican Flavors For the Holidays

COVID-19

The Chicago Restaurants and Bars Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccinations

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world