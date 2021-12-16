 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Eight Chicago-Area Restaurant Closures to Know

A running log of which Chicago restaurants and bars that are closed

by Ashok Selvam
As winter arrives in Chicago, restaurants and bars are preparing for the New Year with an additional splash of uncertainty as the country continues to deal with COVID-19.

Below, Eater is cataloging both temporary and permanent restaurant closures in Chicago. If you know of a restaurant, bar, or other food establishment that has closed since the start of the pandemic, please email chicago@eater.com. We will continue to update this post.

Andersonville: Bird Cage, the LGBTQ-friendly restaurant and nightclub, has closed after a year at 5310 N. Clark Street. Block Club Chicago first reported the story. Owner Martin Cournane (Wilde. Lady Gregory’s) had previously operated a Mexican restaurant, Octavio Cantina & Kitchen, in the space.

Avondale: An Instagram post from ownership announced that Kiosk Balkan Street Food, 3517 N. Spaulding Avenue, is “closed for the foreseeable future” due to a death in the family. The restaurant opened in April.

Jefferson Park: El Sabor la Michoacanita, 4442 N. Milwaukee Avenue, is closing on Sunday, December 19, after two years. Block Club Chicago has details.

Lincoln Square: After 45 years in Lincoln Square, Rosded Thai (2308 W. Leland Avenue), has closed, according to Block Club Chicago. Rosded was part of a large Thai community in the area — one that explains why restaurants like Spoon, Rainbow, and Thai Room are clustered in the neighborhood.

Magnificent Mile: Bandera, a popular Michigan Avenue restaurant, has remained closed since March 2020. There’s no official confirmation, but signs point toward this being permanent. There’s a property listing for the space at 535-541 N. Michigan Avenue.

Wicker Park: Michigan State University favorite Conrad’s Grill, where the speciality was late-night wraps filled with tater tots, closed in November at 1422 N. Milwaukee Avenue. The 1,600-square-foot space with basement is on the market, according to broker Michael Weber.

South Deering: Taco Mex, 10658 S. Torrence Avenue, is closed, according to food writer Titus Riscutti.

Wheeling: Tuscany, Phil Stefani’s Italian restaurant chain, will close its suburban Wheeling location on January 2, according to the Daily Herald. This ends a 22-year run.

