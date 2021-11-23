 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A plate holding a semicircle of small bowls with various curries and stir fries and papaya salad, plus condiments
A selection of dishes from the hot food bar at Talard Thai Asian Market.
Go to Talard Thai Asian Market For the Groceries, But Stay for Lunch

The hot food bar serves one of the city’s best selections of Thai food

by Aimee Levitt
Photography by Mistey Nguyen

The word “talard” means “market” in Thai. There are three talards in Chicago dedicated to Thai food, but only one Talard Thai Asian Market, the newest and the largest. It opened two years ago in Edgewater in order to provide home cooks with hard-to-find ingredients and Thai expats with snacks they may be missing from home.

Front view of an Asian supermarket, with a green roof and awning and red trim. There’s a parking lot in the foreground.
Talard Thai Asian Market opened in the former Golden Pacific Market in Edgewater in 2019.
Interior of a supermarket aisle, canned goods on the left and refrigerated produce shelves on the right.
It’s the largest Thai supermarket in Chicago.

But walk past the bins of holy basil and Thai eggplant, the shelves full of jars of curry paste and green curry flavored potato chips, and the freezer compartments stuffed with dumplings and fish balls, and find Talard’s greatest treasure: its hot food bar.

Staffed by three Thai cooks, each from a different region of Thailand, the bar serves roughly 20 dishes every day. Between eight and ten appear daily, and six to ten more show up in a semiregular rotation: grilled skewers, for instance, are only available on weekends.

Two women stand in front on an l-shaped counter while a woman standing behind serves them
The hot food bar at the back of Talard Thai Asian Market may be the highlight.
A woman spoons a multicolored mixture of fruits and vegetables into a plastic bag
A corner of a steam table with a pile of golden brown pieces of fried pork
A mixture of green beans and golden chunks of meat
A steam table with four compartments filled with curry. The two on the left are reddish while the two on the right are yellow

Clockwise from upper left: Papaya salad from northeastern Thailand is always available, as is crispy pork belly. Other dishes vary from day to day. Today, for instance, there’s red curry with pork belly and yellow curry with bone-in chicken and cilantro root, and a green bean and pork belly stir fry.

One of the standout dishes is papaya salad, which is offered every day and is also available in a mix-at-home version in the grab-and-go section. It’s prepared by cook Annie Thumwong, who will only say, through a translator, that she comes from northeast Thailand. Her salad combines papaya, dried shrimp, tomatoes, limes, and peanuts, and it’s dressed with a special tamarind sauce to make it an addictive mixture of sweet, sour, and salty.

On any given day, pork belly will also make several appearances at the hot bar. In its most popular form, it’s coated in batter and fried so that it’s crisp on the outside, but still juicy on the inside. But it also shows up in curries and stir fries. The southern dishes have a peppery kick, while preparations from the north have more of an herbal flavor.

A hand holds a plastic container with miniature fruits and vegetables inside
That’s not fruit, it’s look choop.
Two rows of plastic containers containing colorful Thai salads
Papaya salad is also available in the prepared foods section.

The hot food bar is cash only. All the meals are served with a side of sticky rice. For dessert, the prepared foods counter sells look choop, mung beans that have been pulped and molded into fruit shapes. Customers can take their food to go or eat at one of the two folding tables in the back of the store.

When Talard’s founders, Supasin “Pete” Ratchadapronvanich and Simon Atapan, took over the former Golden Pacific Market in 2019, they envisioned a Thai supermarket that offered both produce that would allow cooks to prepare dishes properly — as Mike Sula noted in the Reader, holy basil does not taste like Italian basil — and the junk food they used to buy from the 7-Eleven when they were growing up in Bangkok. They acquired two other business partners, Kittigorn Lirtpanaruk, who also owns Taste of Thai Town and Arun’s (the pioneering fine dining restaurant in Irving Park that’s been open since 1985), and Sutthamas Tetiwat, owner of Bangkok Video in Uptown.

Before the store opened, Ratchadapronvanich and Atapan made deals with with distributors in Thailand, New York, and Los Angeles to acquire products that weren’t yet available in Chicago, such as Mama instant noodles, which have a cult following both in Thailand and the Thai diaspora.

A shelf full of snack-sized bags of potato chips
Plastic bags filled with dried husks in various shades of green and brown
A hand holds up a small jar in front of a shelf of other small jars
Bags of dried orange and brown fruit slices

A selection of things Talard sells: Potato chips in many Asian-specific flavors; dried butterfly peas; bael fruit, also known as the Indian gooseberry, can be steeped into a tea that is said to help with digestion; and duck egg yolk paste.

Top down view of a freezer case with bags of frozen food
Talard sells frozen fish balls and dumplings.
Shelves above a freezer compartment filled with rainbow-colored energy drinks and cold tea
And above those in the freezer section, shoppers can find a full array of the energy drinks that are popular at Thai convenience stores.

Chicago’s Thai population in 2019 was 8,000 people, according to the Pew Research Center, which placed it fourth among American cities. (Los Angeles has the largest Thai population in the U.S. with 33,000.) Officials in the local Thai community told WBEZ in 2020 that there were approximately 300 Thai restaurants in the metropolitan area, or one for every 33 Thais. They, and other prominent members of the Thai food community like chef Arun Sampathavivat of Arun’s, attributed this to a cultural love of cooking and a spirit of entrepreneurship. But this didn’t translate into grocery stores: while Thai food and ingredients can be found in pan-Asian supermarkets, before Talard opened, there were only two markets devoted exclusively to Thais, PNA in Lincoln Square and the Thai Food Corporation in Uptown.

Like any good supermarket, Talard also stocks cooking equipment and Thai cleaning and personal hygiene products. It’s as close to Bangkok as anyone can get in Chicago.

Talard Thai Asian Market, 5353 N. Broadway, Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

A collection of mortars and pestles wrapped in newspaper sitting on a store shelf
Six cylindrical bamboo rice carriers
Shelves and bins filled with various groceries and goods; a Thai flag in the background

Talard also sells kitchen utensils and tools, like these mortars and pestles and bamboo rice carriers,

Talard Thai Asian Market

5353 North Broadway, , IL 60640 (773) 942-6566 Visit Website
