What To Eat At Guaranteed Rate Field, Home Of The Chicago White Sox

This season, the year 2022, the year of our Eloy, the Chicago White Sox have World Series aspirations.

Other years, the roster hasn’t been one that’s sparked excitement, so the team poured a little bit more into concessions to give fans a better experience than watching James Shields on the mound. Anyone remember who the Sox traded for Big Game James?

We digress. The Sox knew beer and food were something they could control as losses racked up. And so they made big splashes to keep fans happy during the rebuilding seasons. From horseshoe sandwiches, to giant fiberglas goose, the Sox were embracing the gimmickry of former owner Bill Veeck.

But with a loaded 2022 team that’s playing for a championship, there’s less of a need for a giant sandwich or ridiculous cocktail in a commemorative cup. And that’s AOK. This year, as COVID restrictions loosen, the Sox food and beverage team can get back to the basics. For the club and box levels, that means the return of the carvery stations. There’s less worry about contamination. There’s more of a push to return to pre-2020 fun.

The biggest shakeup comes from Molson Coors which has bought up all the naming rights for seating areas and is bringing in their own beer (Goose Island is going, going, gone). They’ve even encouraged ballpark chefs to use their products in dishes. Fans will find brats soaked in Blue Moon and sliders made with caramelized onions and beer cheese to emulate how the witbier is served with an orange slice. Sure, it’s corporate synergy, but those sliders are amazing. True fans could crush a true Crave Case of them while watching Luis Robert and Andrew Vaughn mash at the plate.

Speaking of cravings, the former Crave Cave (neé Bullpen Sports Bar), gets a new name: Leinenkugel’s Craft Lodge. The space, behind right field, will continue to stock beer from local breweries like Metal Monkey, Phase Three, Short Fuse, and Hopewell. The macros — Miller, Coors, and Molson — will be around, but they’re not 100 percent taking over.

Then there’s Rainbow Cone. Prepare to wait in long lines in sections 159 and 526. Rainbow has partnered with Buona Beef on opening suburban locations, and Buona is the official Italian beef of the White Sox, so that’s how that door opened. There are going to be a lot of happy folks, adults and children alike, with huge grins watching Liam Hendriks pitch the ninth will holding a Rainbow Cone in their hands.

So with this fanfare, let’s go over what to eat at Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox.

ROOKIES

These are the new items available to the common fan who doesn’t have suite or club seats.

Buenos Nachos

Helmet nachos have reached cult popularity, and to deal with that, there’s a new station dedicated to this delicacy.

Centerfield Fan Deck Concession Stand

Chef’s Signature Carvery Sandwiches

The fans demanded more handhelds:

• California turkey club on King’s Hawaiian bread with turkey, provolone, bacon, avocado, lettuce and sun-dried tomato mayo.

• Italian grinder on Italian bread with ham, Genoa salami, capitol, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and “grinder sauce.”

• Caprese on herbed focaccia with mozzarella, tomatoes, basil vinaigrette, and balsamic glaze.

Section 109

Frohman’s Cheddar Pierogis

Pierogi stuffed with cheddar and potato with grilled onions. This is a return for the item.

Section 126

The Heater

A jalapeño-cheddar sausage with coleslaw and sriracha mayo.

Brat Portables

Marketplace 154

Utilizing the same Amazon technology as the United Center, this grab-and-go market will sells snacks, salads, wraps, and sandwiches, plus more than 40 drinks.

Section 154

Pretzel-Wrapped Bratwurst

Sox Park and the home of the Brewers, American Family Field, are the only two ballparks with this item: a quarter-pound brat wrapped in pretzel dough. This one sounds good on paper, but fans will be at the mercy of the heat lamps or risk having an experience akin to grabbing the last hot dog on a late night at at 7-Eleven. Grab these early.

Classic Stands (101, 102, 112, 130, 152)

Proximo Spirits 1000 Tequila Bar

On the outfield concourse, find margaritas, palomas, and beer.

Centerfield Fan Deck Concession Stand

Rainbow Cone

The lines will be long than a Gavin Sheets homer for this Beverly classic that comes to the stadium via its new partnership with the official Italian beef of the Sox, Buona Beef.

Sections 158 and 526

Smoked Wings

These chicken wings are smoked for hours over hickory. They may satisfy some, but don’t look for Michael Kopech triple-digit heat. The sauce is mild like a Mark Buehrle fastball.

Sections 101 and 529

PREMIUM SEAT ADDITIONS

Beer Cheese Sliders

A flavorful little burger with beer cheese, caramelized onion and pickles on a brioche bun. My rookie of the year.

Suite

BLT Salad

Romaine lettuce with bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, buttermilk ranch, and croutons.

Suite

Blue Moon Brats

They’re serving food in overhand above left field where Revolution Brewing occupied for years. Trying to emulate the orange slice served with witbier, these sausages feature a burnt orange mustard.

Vizzy View Bar

Cinnamon Churro Milkshake

For years, the Sox had been ahead of their time with churro stands, bringing the Mexican dessert to the masses. They’re using the churros as toppings for a milkshake made with horchata made in the stadium. It features chocolate sauce and whipped cream on top with a cherry. Management says this one is for the kids; there are no plans for a spiked, boozy version.

Stadium Club Bar

Clubhouse Salad

Lettuce with oven-roasted tomatoes, avocado slices, scallions, toasted corn with a honey-Dijon dressing.

Stadium Club Bar

Farmers Market Dips, Veggies, and Crostini

Veggies, focaccia crostini, red pepper hummus, garlic parmesan, and French onion dips.

Suite

Impossible Slider

Char-grilled veggie burger with lecture, tomatoes, cheddar, and chipotle-lime aioli.

Suite

Italian Hoagie

A hoagie with Genoa salami, ham, prosciutto, provolone, and spicy-pepper relish

Club Level Stands

Italian Sub

Salami, capitol, ham, provolone with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, giardiniera, and red wine vinaigrette and olive oil on a baguette.

Suite

Jalapeño Artichoke Dip

Warm cream cheese, artichokes, jalapeños, Parmesan, and fried tortilla chips.

Suite

Local Sausage Board

A ballpark charcuterie board with sausage, grilled peppers, onions, mustards, giardiniera relish, and hoagie rolls.

Suite

Molten Chocolate Cake

A steakhouse-style cake with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. It’s molten and hot. Not Lyle Mouton.

Stadium Club Bar

Mushroom Cap Veggie Burger

Portobello cap with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, sweet-chili aioli on a toasted wheat roll.

Stadium Club Bar

Vegan Chili

Three-been chili with Fritos and green onion.

Club Level Stands

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Fried spring roll with Napa cabbage, green onion, and Chinese hot mustard and a ginger-jalapeño marmalade.

Suite

BEER

Yes, Molson Coors has brought Miller products back to the ballpark, but team management stressed that this isn’t the end of craft beer at Sox Park. There are 75 craft beer from 46 breweries, with 11 additions.

• Allagash Brewing Company: Allgash White

• Blake’s Hard Cider: Blake’s Hard Cider Triple Jam

• BuckleDown Brewing: BuckleDown Hideout Hazy

• Burnt City Brewing: Burnt City Two-Headed Boy Pilsner

• Forbidden Root Restaurant and Brewery: Forbidden Root Small Talk

• Midwest Coast Brewing Company: Midwest Coast Vaguely Stylish

• Sketchbook Brewing Company: Sketchbook No Parking

• Spiteful Brewing: Spiteful Working Hard For the Weekend, Spiteful Radler

Midwest Brews, Sections 109, 126, 141, 155, and 530.

Draft Beer Portables, Sections 104, 106, 117, 129, and 133.

VETERAN PRESENCES

These are holdovers from past seasons and include ballpark classics and other items that became hits.

Triple Play BBQ Sandwich

Sections 122 and 528 . This sammie mixes three meats: Vienna Beef smoked brisket, barbecue pulled pork, and the aforementioned jalapeño cheddar sausage. It comes with sweet pickles on a Kaiser roll.

Southside Mini Donuts

Sections 155 and 533. It’s a cousin to the beloved churro that’s sold at Sox games. These small bits have the same cinnamon and sugar flavor profile.

Essenti Caramel Praline Ice Cream Bars

Seat Vendors. Who cares about the beer guy when there’s an ice cream bar guy? The bars come from Prairie Farms.

Beggar’s Deep-Dish pizza

Beggar’s Pizza Pub on the right field concourse, Section 163. After debuting in 2016, South Side pizza chain Beggar's returns and this time they're offering their version of deep dish with sausage. In section 163 they have a dine-in area and specialty pies in the center field concourse, including the new deep-dish pizza.

Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Rods

Sections 101, 105, 144, and 538. Pretzel rods dipped in caramel and chocolate then rolled in sprinkles.

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich

Section 157. A warm churro bun topped with ice cream.

Cuban Burger

Sections 113 and 528. A Glenmark beef burger with ham, carnitas, pickles, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and mojo sauce. It an unusual combo, but just hope the patty isn’t too dry.

Ice Cream Scoops

Section 157. The ballpark won’t just have soft serve anymore. Prairie Farm ice cream scoops come in waffle cones made at the stadium.

Organic Apple Strawberry Frozen Juice Cups

Seat Vendors. Frozen juice cups.n.

Iced Coffee: Sections 105, 144, and 538. This this boring game needs a little jolt? Try the gourmet-roasted coffee that’s sweetened and served over ice.

Tater Tachos: Sections 110, 544. A twist using tater tots served in a mini green Sox helmet.

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade: Seat vendors and Section 163. Freshly-squeezed and shaken lemonade. Get it spiked with vodka.

Creamery: Section 105. The Creamery serves up gluten-free deserts like creme brûlée cheesecake, plus brown butter and sea salt marshmallow squares, along with gluten-ed sweets like red velvet and peanut butter cupcakes. Soft-serve ice cream's also available. Get those helmet sundaes here.

Maple-glazed Bacon on a Stick: Burger Barn at Sections 113 and 529. Bacon on a stick was such a hit when it was introduced last season that the Sox wanted to improve it by adding a maple glaze.

Fried Pickle Chips: Section 110. Panko breaded and served with a chipotle-ranch sauce.

Garlic Fries: Sections 110 and 544. Kuma's Corner may not have waffle fries, but Sox Park does. Served in a green souvenir helmet.

Chicken Tenders: Sections 122, 140, 260, 524, 544.

Chicago-style hot dogs: Sections 114 and 542. Dragged through the garden with all the appropriate toppings.

Cuban sandwich: Available in suites and 100 level. The Sox have a long tradition of Cuban players, including the late Minnie Minoso. They're not new on the 100 level, but there the sandwiches even share Minoso's Cuban Comet nickname. These pressed hot sandwiches have different bread depending on which level you buy them. The suite level version features roasted pork and ham with Swiss, adorned with sliced dill pickles and whole-grain mustard between toasted French bread.

Elotes/Corn off the Cobb: Sections 127, 142, 104, and 528. Fresh corn topped with an assortment of ingredients including butter, salt and pepper. It's not typical, but quite possibly the best item at The Cell.

Polish/Hot Dogs/Bratwursts: 100 and 500 levels. Everyone loves the hot dog man or woman who brings fans food while they're enjoying the game, but the truth is the sausages prepared on the grill and topped with fresh onions or sauerkraut are vastly superior. It's worth the effort.

Irish Nacho Helmet: Sections 260, 544. Another item in a helmet. Waffle fries covered with cheese sauce, sour cream, and chives.

Turkey Burgers: Sections 122, 140, 524, 544

Garden Burger: Sections 140, 260, 524, 544

Beggar's Pizza: Sections 122, 155, 163 (PIZZA PUB!) and 522. Beggar's is the official pizza of the White Sox. Not some store-bought brand like some other Chicago sports teams use.

Burger Barn: Sections 113 and 529. Trying their best at the upscale burger concept, this cart also slings turkey burgers.

Buona Beef: Sections 120, 149, and 531. The official beef of the White Sox.

Funnel Cake: Sections 155 and 533. Funnel cake isn't just for carnivals, despite what the White Sox record's been the last couple years.

Cuban Sandwiches: Section 148. The pressed sandwich represents the Sox’s Cuban connection with players like Minnie Minoso, Jose Contreras, Jose Abreu, and Yoan Moncada.

Churros: Sections 104, 127, 135, and 524. A sweet treat and ballpark tradition.

TexMex: Sections 529. Build your own burrito or nacho helmet. Keep the helmet.

Dippin' Dots: Sections 107, 136, 156, and 516. It's OK to play with your food. You're at the ballgame.

Vegetarian options: All levels. Quesadillas and veggie burgers and dogs are options.

GET OUT OF YOUR SEAT

The Cell has a few special spots fans can dine or drink, opposed to staying in your ticketed-seat the entire game.

ChiSox Bar & Grill: Gate 5. It's the second year of this venue's existence. Special cocktails, like the ChiSox Mule, and food served by the Gibsons Restaurant Group, make this an ideal place to meet before the game. Jalapeño-cheddar hush puppies and smoked brisket nachos are some of the highlights.

Xfinity Zone Bar and Carvery: Section 112. What do you mean you don't know what a carving station is? Find out by ordering a sandwich here.

Beggar's Pizza Pub: Section 163. See above.