What to Eat at Wrigley Field, Home of the Chicago Cubs

Baseball time is here again, as the song goes, and the Cubs will be back for another season at beautiful Wrigley Field, starting on Thursday, April 7, with a four-game home stand against Milwaukee. This is, as Cubs fans grew used to saying before the magical World Series season of 2016, a rebuilding year: the entire infield was traded away last summer.

Still, like the outfield ivy, hope springs eternal, and even if that hope goes unrewarded, there is always something to eat. But be warned: last season’s cashless policy continues, so be sure to carry some plastic. Customers can place orders via QR code or through the MLB Ballpark app and then pick up food at the nearest concession stand, or, if they want to have the old-fashioned experience of standing in line, they can use the new self-pay option available on the main concourse, upper deck, and bleachers.

Rookies

Levy Restaurants is once again running the concessions, and this year there are several new offerings, all available at Sheffield Corner near aisle 134:

The Twisted Tater: A cross between the french fry and the hasselback potato, this is a potato cut into a spiral, fried, and skewered, and served with a side of dill pickle dip.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich: How hot is this hot chicken sandwich? The Cubs did not say, but it’s served on a toasted brioche bun and topped with coleslaw and bread and butter pickles.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich: The brisket is supplied and smoked by Lillie’s Q, one of Chicago’s essential barbecue restaurants, but it’s served like an Italian beef sandwich, with barbecue jus and giardiniera on a hoagie roll.

Maxwell Street Style Pork Chop Sandwich: Another South Side classic has made its way north: a seasoned pork cutlet served with grilled onions and mustard on a toasted bun

New booze for 2022:

The craft beer and cocktail bar in Section 132 will feature a rotating selection of Chicago and Midwestern beers throughout the season, including Goose Island, Maplewood, Spiteful, Moody Tongue, BuckleDown, Revolution, and Haymarket. Goose Island, Half Acre, 3 Floyds, and Bell’s will be available throughout the ballpark. The craft options were highlighted, perhaps in a response to Miller Lite reuniting with the South Side baseball organization.

Wine is also available by the carafe or the bottle, supplied by Terlato Wines.

And coffee

As anyone who has ever sat through an early-season game knows, it can get cold in the Friendly Confines. Now there will be hot coffee from local roaster Intelligentsia Coffee, although it won’t be available until after Opening Day. Ian Happ is still waiting for his shot.

Returning Fan Favorites

Hot Doug's: Chicago's most beloved sausage purveyor is back for another season. Doug Sohn closed his wildly successful restaurant in 2014 but the dream lives on in the bleachers of Wrigley. The menu offers a rotating selection of player-inspired sausage creations. Those who never had the opportunity to experience Hot Doug’s in its glory days now have their chance. Just make sure to have a bleacher ticket first. Note: the sausages are Vienna Beef products, which differ from Sohn’s Avondale stand. [Bleacher Platform 14]

Giordano's: Caving to civic stereotype, Wrigley serves up Chicago’s famous stuffed deep dish, offered by the slice or as a six-inch personal pan pie. Compared to what's being served in other ballparks, Giordano's VORP (value over replacement pizza) is off the charts. [Aisles 103, 140, 420, Upper Bleachers]

Pork & Mindy's: The Cubs have teamed up with local "Sandwich King" Jeff Mauro to bring his signature specialties to Wrigley Field, resurrecting his Wicker Park restaurant. The Food Network star whips up a few of his most popular items, including the Bao to the Pork (pulled pork, Asian sauce, pickled daikon and carrot, cucumbers, and jalapeno relish on a steamed bao bun). [Bleacher Platform 14]

Garrett Popcorn: Move over Cracker Jack, Chicago’s most famous popcorn maker is now at the park. The sweet and savory Chicago Mix of CaramelCrisp and CheeseCorn will be sold in several locations, which should please fans of all ages.

Vienna Beef: The proprietors of Vienna Beef insist that a Vienna is the only proper canvas for a Chicago-style hot dog—fully dressed with mustard, relish, chopped raw onion, sliced tomato, a kosher pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt—but they have to say that because they invented it. Now it’s the official hot dog of Wrigley Field, and for God’s sake, do not sully it with ketchup.

Main Concourse

Pizza: Giordano’s 6-Inch Stuffed Pizza, Italian Chopped Salad, Hot Dog, Peanuts, Northside Twist Pretzel, Beer, Wine by the Glass, Soda, Bottled Water [Aisle 103]

Left Field Classics: Aged Cheddar Burger, Aloha Chicken Sandwich, Bavarian Pretzel, Big Slugger Nachos, Chicken Tenders Basket with Fries, Cubs Kids Meal, Fries, Hot Dog, Nachos, Popcorn, Cotton Candy, Cracker Jack, Fudgy Brownie, Giant Cookie, Peanuts, Soft Serve Helmet, Beer, Souvenir Cup Soda, Kids Soda, Bottled Water, Gatorade, Coffee, Hot Chocolate [Aisle 105]

Beer & Wine Left Field: Chicago Mix Popcorn, Peanuts, Domestic Draft Beer, Premium Draft Beer, Wine by the Bottle, Wine by the Glass, Frozen Cocktail, Red Bull, Bottled Water [Aisle 107]

Chicago Dogs Left Field: Bratwurst, Chicago Dog, Footlong Chicago Dog, Footlong Chili Cheese Dog, Bavarian Pretzel, House Made Potato Chips, Peanuts, Beer, Gatorade, Soda, Souvenir Soda [Aisle 108]

Third Base Classics: Cheeseburger, Cheesy Beef Sandwich, Chicken Tenders Basket with Fries, Fries, Hot Dog, Nachos, Nachos Grande, Veggie Burger, Bavarian Pretzel, Peanuts, Popcorn, Cracker Jack, Fudgy Brownie, Giant Cookie, Ice Cream Novelties, Soft Serve Helmet, Beer, Souvenir, Soda, Soda, Bottled Water, Iced Tea, Coffee, Hot Chocolate [Aisle 110]

Clark Street Grill: Big W Burger with Fries, Bison Hot Dog, Chicago Mix Popcorn, Classic Italian Beef Sandwich, Fries, Garlic Parmesan Fries, Hot Dog, Hot Dog Combo, Italian Beef and Sausage Combo, Italian Sausage, Bavarian Pretzel, Peanuts, Cracker Jack, Beer, Souvenir Soda, Regular Soda, Bottled Water [Aisle 112]

Bar: Billy Sunday Batch Craft Cocktails, Cocktails on Tap, Beer, Wine by the Bottle, Wine by the Glass, Red Bull, Bottled Water, Chicago Mix Popcorn [Aisle 116]

Chicago Dogs Home Plate: Bratwurst, Chicago Dog, Fruit Cup, Bavarian Pretzel, House Made Potato Chips, Nachos, Peanuts, Veggie Chopped Salad, Beer, Souvenir Soda, Soda, Bottled Water, Gatorade [Aisle 118]

Marquee Classics: Bratwurst, Chicago Dog, Chick-a-go Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Tenders Basket with Fries, Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich, Fries, Gluten Free Hot Dog, Hot Dog, Italian Sausage, Nachos, Nachos Grande, Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich, Vegan/Vegetarian Option, Bavarian Pretzel, Peanuts, Popcorn, Soft Serve Helmet, Cracker Jack, Fudgy Brownie, Giant Cookie, Ice Cream Novelties, Beer, Souvenir Soda, Regular Soda, Bottled Water, Iced Tea, Coffee, Hot Chocolate [Aisle 120]

Beer & Wine Home Plate: Chicago Mix Popcorn, Peanuts, Beer, Wine by the Bottle, Wine by the Glass, Nonalcoholic Beer, Bottled Water [Aisle 122]

Chicago Dogs First Base: Bavarian Pretzel, Bratwurst, Chicago Dog, Chipotle Chicken Sandwich, Footlong Chicago Hot Dog, Footlong Chili Cheese Dog, Fruit Cup, Nachos, Polish Sausage, Veggie Chopped Salad, Veggie Dog, House Made Potato Chips, Peanuts, Beer, Souvenir Soda, Regular Soda, Bottled Water, Gatorade [Aisle 123]

Beer & Wine First Base: Chicago Mix Popcorn, Peanuts, Beer, Wine by the Glass, Frozen Cocktail, Bottled Water [Aisle 126]

First Base Classics: Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders Basket & Fries, Hot Dog, Nachos, Nachos Grande, Polk Street Breaded Pork Shoulder, Veggie Burger, Bavarian Pretzel, Fries, Peanuts, Popcorn, Cracker Jack, Fudgy Brownie, Giant Cookie, Lemon Chill, Malt Cup, Soft Serve Helmet, Beer, Souvenir Soda, Regular Soda, Bottled Water, Iced Tea, Coffee, Hot Chocolate [Aisle 129]

Addison Grill: Big W Burger with Fries, Bison Hot Dog, Classic Italian Beef Sandwich, Hot Dog, Italian Beef and Sausage Combo, Italian Sausage, Loaded Buffalo Fries, Bavarian Pretzel, Fries, Peanuts, Chicago Mix Popcorn, Cracker Jack, Beer, Souvenir Soda, Regular Soda, Bottled Water [Aisle 131]

Right Field Classics: Aged Cheddar Burger, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Tenders Basket with Fries, Cubs Kids Meal, Hot Dog, Nachos, Bavarian Pretzel, Cheese Cup, Nachos, Fries, Peanuts, Popcorn, Cracker Jack, Cotton Candy, Fudgy Brownie, Giant Cookie, Ice Cream Novelties, Soft Serve Helmet, Beer, Souvenir Soda, Kids Soda, Bottled Water, Gatorade, Coffee, Hot Chocolate [Aisle 135]

Vienna Grill: Big Slugger Nachos, Bratwurst, Chicago Dog, Bratwurst, Giordano’s Six-Inch Pizza, Grilled Vienna Smokie Sausage, Hot Dog, Nachos, Polish Sausage, Bavarian Pretzel, Fries, Nachos, Peanuts, House Made Chips, Ice Cream Novelties, Beer, Souvenir Soda, Kids Soda, Bottled Water, Gatorade [Aisle 140]

Sheffield Corner: Aged Cheddar Burger, Chicago Dog, Chick-ago Sandwich, Chicken Tinga Tacos, Fries, Loaded Buffalo Fries, Peanuts, Beer, Soda, Bottled Water [Aisle 145]

Mezzanine

Kosher Car: Kosher options [Right Field Terrace]

Marquee Grill: Bratwurst, Chicago Dog, Italian Sausage, Marquee Melter, Veggie Dog, Peanuts, Domestic Draft Beer, Craft Draft Beer, Soda, Bottled Water [Aisle 220]

Upper Deck

The Cub House: Bratwurst, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Cubs Kids Meal, Hot Dog, Nachos, Fries, Potato Chips, Fudgy Brownie, Giant Cookie, Beer, Souvenir Soda, Bottled Water [Aisle 420]

Tripper’s: Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders, Classic Italian Beef Sandwich, Giordano’s Six-Inch Stuffed Pizza, Hot Dog, Fries, Popcorn, Cracker Jack, Ice Cream Novelties, Lemon Chill, Malt Cup, Soft Serve Helmet, Beer, Souvenir Soda, Kids Soda, Bottled Water, Coffee, Hot Chocolate [Aisle 420]

Bleachers

Bleacher Bums: Bratwurst, Cheeseburger, Giordano’s Six-Inch Stuffed Pizza, Hot Dog, Nachos, Bavarian Pretzel, Fries, Peanuts, Popcorn, Potato Chips, Cotton Candy, Fudgy Brownie, Giant Cookie, Ice Cream Novelties, Lemon Chill, Malt Cup, Beer, Soda, Souvenir Soda, Kids Soda, Bottled Water [Upper Bleachers]

Hot Doug’s: Hot Doug’s sausages, Peanuts, Beer, Soda, Bottled Water [Bleacher Platform 14]

Italian Grill: Classic Italian Beef Sandwich, Hot Dog, Italian Meatball Sandwich, Beer, Bottled Water, Soda [Bleacher Platform 14]

Lillie’s Q: Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Beer, Soda, Bottled Water [Bleacher Platform 14]

Pork & Mindy’s: Jeff Mauro’s Bao to the Pork Sandwich, Beer, Soda, Bottled Water [Bleacher Platform 14]

Red Line Grill: Big W Burger with Fries, Big Slugger Nachos, Buffalo Chicken Nachos, Chili and Cheese Fries, Hot Dog, Loaded Buffalo Fries, Nachos, Veggie Burger, Bavarian Pretzel, Fries, Beer, Gatorade, Soda, Bottled Water, Coffee, Hot Chocolate [Bleacher Platform 14]

Waveland Grill: Big W Burger with Fries, Chicken Tenders, Garlic Parmesan Fries, Hot Dog, Veggie Chopped Salad, Fries, Fruit Cup, Cracker Jack, Pretzels, Beer, Gatorade, Bottled Soda, Bottled, Water, Coffee, Hot Chocolate [Bleacher Platform 14]