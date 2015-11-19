Where to Eat at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people delay traveling during the pandemic until they are fully vaccinated. Traveling is risky and those who are asymptomatic can infect others. All fliers should self-monitor for symptoms before heading to the airport and wear masks for the entire duration of their trips.

The current travel advisory from the Chicago Department of Public Health recommends that unvaccinated individuals visiting high-risk states get tested 1-3 days prior to departure. Unvaccinated travelers should also get tested after returning home and self-quarantine for 7-10 days. This applies to states with a significant community-wide spread of COVID-19. Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine but are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Traveling can be a stressful endeavor, especially on an empty stomach. While the novel coronavirus forced a number of spots to temporarily close, most have since reopened. Read on to find every place for a quick bite or drink.

Sign up for the newsletter Eater Chicago Sign up for our newsletter. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe

O’Hare’s Standouts

Tortas Frontera: By now, seemingly everyone knows about Rick Bayless’s airport oasis. But here’s a pro tip: Fliers can order online ahead of time and have those griddle-baked tortas magically waiting once they get through security. Conversely, when the plane lands, pull out that phone (don’t bother to text a loved one; tortas are important), place an order while on the tarmac and, again, the food will be ready after de-boarding. (Terminal 1 - B10, Terminal 3 - K4, Terminal 5 - M12)

Publican Tavern: One Off Hospitality Group has a miniature version of its beloved Publican brand at O’Hare and it’s been a big success. The bar pours draft beers alongside craft bottles and cans from local brewers. Travelers can pair them with signature bites ported over from the Publican menus, including spicy pork rinds, a pub burger, and Slagel Family Farm roast chicken. (Terminal 3 - Gate K1)

Berghoff Cafe: The historic German restaurant has an O'Hare outpost with its own seating area and offers items like omelets, corned beef and Reuben sandwiches, and pizzas. Berghoff’s beers are also available on tap. (Terminal 1 - C26)

Beaudevin: Try a European-inspired wine bar experience, complete with a granite-topped bar, wine glass chandeliers, and more than 20 wines available by the glass, bottle, or flight. Pair them with cheese and charcuterie plates and other light bites. (Terminal 1 - C17)

Billy Goat Tavern: Legendary for its history with the Cubs and its appearance on Saturday Night Live, the Billy Goat Tavern is one of Chicago’s most recognizable restaurants. Luckily for both locals and tourists, they don’t have to go far to try the famous “cheezborger.” (Terminal 1 - C18)

Gold Coast Dogs: Some of the city’s most iconic foods are served at this local mini-chain. Don’t fancy airline meals? Order a Chicago-style hot dog, Italian beef, or Polish sausage to bring on the plane. (Terminal 3 - L4)

Garrett Popcorn: The cult-favorite popcorn shop sells its signature mix — CheeseCorn with CaramelCrisp — at the airport. For fliers not hungry enough for a full meal, it’s the perfect light snack. Grab a bag or two for the flight. (Terminal 1 - B7, Terminal 3 - H2, Terminal 5 - M4 and M12)

Wicker Park Seafood & Sushi Bar: This sushi bar has nothing to do with the Wicker Park neighborhood; HMSHost management discovered customers responded well to the name. In a rarity for O’Hare, chefs carve up fish to produce nigiri, sashimi, and maki rolls. The fully-stocked bar pours sake and shochu, and also offers carryout service. There are two spacious locations in separate terminals. (Terminal 1 - C1, Terminal 2 - Main Hall)

Bubbles Wine Bar: Settle in for a spell at this jazz-club-style bar, which features soft lighting and a grand piano. Sparkling wine, complemented with meats and cheeses, is the focus here. (Terminal 3 - H4)

Goose Island Beer Company: Concessionaire HMSHost opened a Goose Island-branded bar inside Terminal 1 in 2017. The spacious hangout sits in the middle of Concourse B, allowing travelers to keep a watchful eye on their gate while refueling with Matilda pints, paninis, and deli sandwiches. There are additional outposts in Concourse C and Terminal 3. (Terminal 1 - B1, C10, Terminal 3 - L10A)

Summer House Santa Monica: The airport version of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’s Lincoln Park restaurant offers both sit-down dining and counter service, as well as grab-and-go items. California-style salads, tacos, burgers, omelets, and breakfast sandwiches are available. Summer House’s signature house-made cookies and pastries are also here. (Terminal 2 - Main Hall)

In addition, here's a geographic breakdown of all the dining options:

Terminal 1 | Concourses B and C

America’s Dog: Hot dogs, burgers, breakfast (C18)

Auntie Anne’s: Pretzels (C18)

Beaudevin : Wine bar (C17)

: Wine bar (C17) Berghoff Cafe : Sandwiches, breakfast, pizzas, beer (C26)

: Sandwiches, breakfast, pizzas, beer (C26) Billy Goat Tavern : Burgers, breakfast, alcohol (C18)

: Burgers, breakfast, alcohol (C18) Brioche Doree: Sandwiches, salads, espresso, pastries (C21)

Cafe Zoot: Sandwiches, smoothies, pastries (C18)

Chili’s Too: Sandwiches, salads, burgers, breakfast, alcohol (B14)

Ciao Gourmet Market: Sandwiches, salads (C15)

Farmer’s Fridge: Salads, grain bowls (B20)

Fresh Market on the Go: Bottled beverages, snacks (C23)

Galileo Bar & Grill: Hot dogs, sandwiches, alcohol (B19)

Garrett Popcorn : Popcorn (B7)

: Popcorn (B7) Goose Island Beer Company : Panini, flatbreads, salads, breakfast, beer (B1, C10)

: Panini, flatbreads, salads, breakfast, beer (B1, C10) Great American Bagel Company: Bagels, sandwiches (B14)

Jamba Juice: Smoothies (B7)

Jazz Bar: Wine, beer, spirits (C19)

La Tapenade: Mediterranean, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, alcohol (B4)

Manchu Wok: Chinese (C19)

McDonald’s: Burgers, sandwiches, breakfast (B11, C10)

Nuts on Clark: Nuts, chocolate, popcorn (C19)

Reggio’s Pizza: Pizzas, salads, breakfast (C18)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: Chocolates (B14)

Salad Works: Salads (C19)

Smoothie King / The Grove: Smoothies (B6)

Starbucks: Coffee, tea, pastries (B5, B9, B14, C1, C6, C27)

Tuscany Cafe: Italian, pastas, pizzas, cocktails, wine (B18)

Tortas Frontera : Mexican, sandwiches, soups, breakfast (B10)

: Mexican, sandwiches, soups, breakfast (B10) Wicker Park Seafood & Sushi Bar : Sushi, wine, beer, cocktails, sake (C1)

: Sushi, wine, beer, cocktails, sake (C1) Wolfgang Express: Sandwiches, salads, pizzas, breakfast, wine (B7)

Terminal 2 | Concourses E and F

Auntie Anne’s: Pretzels (E2)

Brioche Doree: Sandwiches, salads, espresso, pastries (F19)

Carry-Out Carry-On: Sandwiches, salads, beverages (E2)

Chicago Style Hot Dogs: Hot dogs (E3)

Chili’s Too: Sandwiches, salads, burgers, breakfast, alcohol (F9)

CIBO Express Gourmet Market: Sandwiches, salads, fruits, vegan (Main Hall)

Connect to Chicago Bar: Order food to be delivered from Chili’s Too or Wicker Park Seafood & Sushi Bar (F3)

Dunkin’ Donuts: Coffee, doughnuts, bagels (F9)

Farmer’s Fridge: Salads, grain bowls (F9)

La Tapenade: Mediterranean, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, alcohol (E9)

McDonald’s: Burgers, sandwiches, breakfast (F7)

Nuts on Clark: Nuts, chocolates, popcorn (E2)

Sky Bridge Bar & Grill: Greek, beer, wine, spirits (F15)

Stanley’s Blackhawks Kitchen and Tap: Sandwiches, burgers, salads, soups, alcohol (E5)

Starbucks: Coffee, teas, pastries (E2, E11)

Summer House Santa Monica : Tacos, salads, sandwiches, burgers, breakfast (Main Hall)

: Tacos, salads, sandwiches, burgers, breakfast (Main Hall) Uno’s Pizza Express: Pizza (E3)

Wicker Park Seafood and Sushi Bar: Sushi, wine, beer, cocktails, sake (Main Hall)

Terminal 3 | Concourses G, H, K, and L

B-Smooth: Smoothies, salads (K4)

Brioche Doree: Sandwiches, salads, espresso, pastries (K15, Rotunda)

Bubbles Wine Bar : Wine, charcuterie, cheeses (H4)

: Wine, charcuterie, cheeses (H4) Burger Federation: Burgers, breakfast, alcohol (L20)

Burrito Beach: Mexican (K4)

Chicago Cubs Bar & Grill: Panini, burgers, salads, soups, alcohol (Rotunda)

Chili's Too: Sandwiches, salads, burgers, breakfast, alcohol (G10, H2)

CIBO Express Gourmet Market: Sandwiches, salads, fruits, vegan (H1)

Dunkin’ Donuts: Coffee, donuts, bagels (H5)

Facades Bar: Wine, beer, spirits (K15)

Farmer’s Fridge: Salads, grain bowls (K6, Baggage)

Farmers Market: Sandwiches, salads, chocolates (Rotunda)

Fresh Attractions: Salads, sandwiches, burgers (H6)

Garrett Popcorn : Popcorn (H2)

: Popcorn (H2) Gold Coast Dogs : Hot dogs (L4)

: Hot dogs (L4) Goose Island Beer Company : Burgers, soups, salads, breakfast, beer (L10A)

: Burgers, soups, salads, breakfast, beer (L10A) Great American Bagel Company: Bagels, sandwiches (H10, K2, Rotunda)

Green Market: Sandwiches, salads (H5, L3)

ICE Dishes & Drinks: Cocktails, wine, salads, charcuterie, cheeses (L1)

La Tapenade: Mediterranean, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, alcohol (H14)

Macaroni Grill: Italian, pizzas, pastas, alcohol (K2)

Manchu Wok: Chinese (H5)

McDonald’s: Burgers, sandwiches, breakfast (H5, H9, K9, L4)

Nuts on Clark: Nuts, chocolates, popcorn (H8)

O'Brien's Restaurant and Bar: Sandwiches, salads, breakfast, alcohol (H4)

Prairie Tap: Burgers, soups, salads, breakfast, alcohol (K5)

Publican Tavern : Salads, sandwiches, starters, entrees (K1)

: Salads, sandwiches, starters, entrees (K1) Reggio’s Pizza: Pizzas, salads, breakfast (G8, K4)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: Chocolates (H5)

Rush Street Bar: Wine, beer, spirits (H14)

Skyscrapers Bar: Wine, beer, spirits (K8)

Starbucks: Coffee, teas, pastries (H1, H5, H11B, H14, K4, L2, L20)

Subway: Sandwiches (Rotunda)

Tortas Frontera : Mexican, sandwiches, soups, breakfast (K4)

: Mexican, sandwiches, soups, breakfast (K4) Wolfgang Express: Sandwiches, salads, pizzas, breakfast, wine (K12)

Terminal 5 | Concourse M