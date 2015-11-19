 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Where to Eat at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

As the holiday season approaches, these are the restaurants open at the international hub

by Jeffy Mai and Ashok Selvam Updated
A concourse inside O’Hare International Airport decorated with foreign flags.
Travelers don’t have to go hungry at O’Hare International Airport.
EQRoy/Shutterstock.com

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people delay traveling during the pandemic until they are fully vaccinated. Traveling is risky and those who are asymptomatic can infect others. All fliers should self-monitor for symptoms before heading to the airport and wear masks for the entire duration of their trips.

The current travel advisory from the Chicago Department of Public Health recommends that unvaccinated individuals visiting high-risk states get tested 1-3 days prior to departure. Unvaccinated travelers should also get tested after returning home and self-quarantine for 7-10 days. This applies to states with a significant community-wide spread of COVID-19. Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine but are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Traveling can be a stressful endeavor, especially on an empty stomach. While the novel coronavirus forced a number of spots to temporarily close, most have since reopened. Read on to find every place for a quick bite or drink.

O’Hare’s Standouts

The exterior of Tortas Frontera.
Rick Bayless’s delicious Mexican sandwiches are arguably O’Hare’s best bites.
HMSHost [Official Photo]

Tortas Frontera: By now, seemingly everyone knows about Rick Bayless’s airport oasis. But here’s a pro tip: Fliers can order online ahead of time and have those griddle-baked tortas magically waiting once they get through security. Conversely, when the plane lands, pull out that phone (don’t bother to text a loved one; tortas are important), place an order while on the tarmac and, again, the food will be ready after de-boarding. (Terminal 1 - B10, Terminal 3 - K4, Terminal 5 - M12)

The exterior of Publican Tavern.
Popular Chicago restaurant the Publican makes an appearance at O’Hare.
HMSHost [Official Photo]

Publican Tavern: One Off Hospitality Group has a miniature version of its beloved Publican brand at O’Hare and it’s been a big success. The bar pours draft beers alongside craft bottles and cans from local brewers. Travelers can pair them with signature bites ported over from the Publican menus, including spicy pork rinds, a pub burger, and Slagel Family Farm roast chicken. (Terminal 3 - Gate K1)

Customers inside Berghoff Cafe at O’Hare International Airport.
Berghoff Cafe gives customers a hearty sendoff.
The Berghoff [Official Photo]

Berghoff Cafe: The historic German restaurant has an O'Hare outpost with its own seating area and offers items like omelets, corned beef and Reuben sandwiches, and pizzas. Berghoff’s beers are also available on tap. (Terminal 1 - C26)

A bar full of patrons inside an airport terminal.
Travelers can grab a drink before their flight at Beaudevin.
HMSHost [Official Photo]

Beaudevin: Try a European-inspired wine bar experience, complete with a granite-topped bar, wine glass chandeliers, and more than 20 wines available by the glass, bottle, or flight. Pair them with cheese and charcuterie plates and other light bites. (Terminal 1 - C17)

Billy Goat Tavern: Legendary for its history with the Cubs and its appearance on Saturday Night Live, the Billy Goat Tavern is one of Chicago’s most recognizable restaurants. Luckily for both locals and tourists, they don’t have to go far to try the famous “cheezborger.” (Terminal 1 - C18)

Gold Coast Dogs: Some of the city’s most iconic foods are served at this local mini-chain. Don’t fancy airline meals? Order a Chicago-style hot dog, Italian beef, or Polish sausage to bring on the plane. (Terminal 3 - L4)

Garrett Popcorn: The cult-favorite popcorn shop sells its signature mix — CheeseCorn with CaramelCrisp — at the airport. For fliers not hungry enough for a full meal, it’s the perfect light snack. Grab a bag or two for the flight. (Terminal 1 - B7, Terminal 3 - H2, Terminal 5 - M4 and M12)

A long sushi bar inside an airport terminal.
Fliers have two locations for sushi at O’Hare.
HMSHost [Official Photo]

Wicker Park Seafood & Sushi Bar: This sushi bar has nothing to do with the Wicker Park neighborhood; HMSHost management discovered customers responded well to the name. In a rarity for O’Hare, chefs carve up fish to produce nigiri, sashimi, and maki rolls. The fully-stocked bar pours sake and shochu, and also offers carryout service. There are two spacious locations in separate terminals. (Terminal 1 - C1, Terminal 2 - Main Hall)

A wine bar inside an airport terminal.
Escape the bustle of O’Hare with a glass of wine and live music.
HMShost [Official Photo]

Bubbles Wine Bar: Settle in for a spell at this jazz-club-style bar, which features soft lighting and a grand piano. Sparkling wine, complemented with meats and cheeses, is the focus here. (Terminal 3 - H4)

Goose Island Beer Company: Concessionaire HMSHost opened a Goose Island-branded bar inside Terminal 1 in 2017. The spacious hangout sits in the middle of Concourse B, allowing travelers to keep a watchful eye on their gate while refueling with Matilda pints, paninis, and deli sandwiches. There are additional outposts in Concourse C and Terminal 3. (Terminal 1 - B1, C10, Terminal 3 - L10A)

The exterior of Summer House Santa Monica.
Enjoy fresh seasonal fare and laid-back West Coast vibes at Summer House.
HMSHost [Official Photo]

Summer House Santa Monica: The airport version of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’s Lincoln Park restaurant offers both sit-down dining and counter service, as well as grab-and-go items. California-style salads, tacos, burgers, omelets, and breakfast sandwiches are available. Summer House’s signature house-made cookies and pastries are also here. (Terminal 2 - Main Hall)

In addition, here's a geographic breakdown of all the dining options:

Terminal 1 | Concourses B and C

  • America’s Dog: Hot dogs, burgers, breakfast (C18)
  • Auntie Anne’s: Pretzels (C18)
  • Beaudevin: Wine bar (C17)
  • Berghoff Cafe: Sandwiches, breakfast, pizzas, beer (C26)
  • Billy Goat Tavern: Burgers, breakfast, alcohol (C18)
  • Brioche Doree: Sandwiches, salads, espresso, pastries (C21)
  • Cafe Zoot: Sandwiches, smoothies, pastries (C18)
  • Chili’s Too: Sandwiches, salads, burgers, breakfast, alcohol (B14)
  • Ciao Gourmet Market: Sandwiches, salads (C15)
  • Farmer’s Fridge: Salads, grain bowls (B20)
  • Fresh Market on the Go: Bottled beverages, snacks (C23)
  • Galileo Bar & Grill: Hot dogs, sandwiches, alcohol (B19)
  • Garrett Popcorn: Popcorn (B7)
  • Goose Island Beer Company: Panini, flatbreads, salads, breakfast, beer (B1, C10)
  • Great American Bagel Company: Bagels, sandwiches (B14)
  • Jamba Juice: Smoothies (B7)
  • Jazz Bar: Wine, beer, spirits (C19)
  • La Tapenade: Mediterranean, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, alcohol (B4)
  • Manchu Wok: Chinese (C19)
  • McDonald’s: Burgers, sandwiches, breakfast (B11, C10)
  • Nuts on Clark: Nuts, chocolate, popcorn (C19)
  • Reggio’s Pizza: Pizzas, salads, breakfast (C18)
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: Chocolates (B14)
  • Salad Works: Salads (C19)
  • Smoothie King / The Grove: Smoothies (B6)
  • Starbucks: Coffee, tea, pastries (B5, B9, B14, C1, C6, C27)
  • Tuscany Cafe: Italian, pastas, pizzas, cocktails, wine (B18)
  • Tortas Frontera: Mexican, sandwiches, soups, breakfast (B10)
  • Wicker Park Seafood & Sushi Bar: Sushi, wine, beer, cocktails, sake (C1)
  • Wolfgang Express: Sandwiches, salads, pizzas, breakfast, wine (B7)

Terminal 2 | Concourses E and F

The exterior of Stanley’s Blackhawks Kitchen and Tap
Stanley’s Blackhawks Kitchen and Tap is a haven for hockey fans.
HMSHost [Official Photo]
  • Auntie Anne’s: Pretzels (E2)
  • Brioche Doree: Sandwiches, salads, espresso, pastries (F19)
  • Carry-Out Carry-On: Sandwiches, salads, beverages (E2)
  • Chicago Style Hot Dogs: Hot dogs (E3)
  • Chili’s Too: Sandwiches, salads, burgers, breakfast, alcohol (F9)
  • CIBO Express Gourmet Market: Sandwiches, salads, fruits, vegan (Main Hall)
  • Connect to Chicago Bar: Order food to be delivered from Chili’s Too or Wicker Park Seafood & Sushi Bar (F3)
  • Dunkin’ Donuts: Coffee, doughnuts, bagels (F9)
  • Farmer’s Fridge: Salads, grain bowls (F9)
  • La Tapenade: Mediterranean, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, alcohol (E9)
  • McDonald’s: Burgers, sandwiches, breakfast (F7)
  • Nuts on Clark: Nuts, chocolates, popcorn (E2)
  • Sky Bridge Bar & Grill: Greek, beer, wine, spirits (F15)
  • Stanley’s Blackhawks Kitchen and Tap: Sandwiches, burgers, salads, soups, alcohol (E5)
  • Starbucks: Coffee, teas, pastries (E2, E11)
  • Summer House Santa Monica: Tacos, salads, sandwiches, burgers, breakfast (Main Hall)
  • Uno’s Pizza Express: Pizza (E3)
  • Wicker Park Seafood and Sushi Bar: Sushi, wine, beer, cocktails, sake (Main Hall)

Terminal 3 | Concourses G, H, K, and L

  • B-Smooth: Smoothies, salads (K4)
  • Brioche Doree: Sandwiches, salads, espresso, pastries (K15, Rotunda)
  • Bubbles Wine Bar: Wine, charcuterie, cheeses (H4)
  • Burger Federation: Burgers, breakfast, alcohol (L20)
  • Burrito Beach: Mexican (K4)
  • Chicago Cubs Bar & Grill: Panini, burgers, salads, soups, alcohol (Rotunda)
  • Chili's Too: Sandwiches, salads, burgers, breakfast, alcohol (G10, H2)
  • CIBO Express Gourmet Market: Sandwiches, salads, fruits, vegan (H1)
  • Dunkin’ Donuts: Coffee, donuts, bagels (H5)
  • Facades Bar: Wine, beer, spirits (K15)
  • Farmer’s Fridge: Salads, grain bowls (K6, Baggage)
  • Farmers Market: Sandwiches, salads, chocolates (Rotunda)
  • Fresh Attractions: Salads, sandwiches, burgers (H6)
  • Garrett Popcorn: Popcorn (H2)
  • Gold Coast Dogs: Hot dogs (L4)
  • Goose Island Beer Company: Burgers, soups, salads, breakfast, beer (L10A)
  • Great American Bagel Company: Bagels, sandwiches (H10, K2, Rotunda)
  • Green Market: Sandwiches, salads (H5, L3)
  • ICE Dishes & Drinks: Cocktails, wine, salads, charcuterie, cheeses (L1)
  • La Tapenade: Mediterranean, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, alcohol (H14)
  • Macaroni Grill: Italian, pizzas, pastas, alcohol (K2)
  • Manchu Wok: Chinese (H5)
  • McDonald’s: Burgers, sandwiches, breakfast (H5, H9, K9, L4)
  • Nuts on Clark: Nuts, chocolates, popcorn (H8)
  • O'Brien's Restaurant and Bar: Sandwiches, salads, breakfast, alcohol (H4)
  • Prairie Tap: Burgers, soups, salads, breakfast, alcohol (K5)
  • Publican Tavern: Salads, sandwiches, starters, entrees (K1)
  • Reggio’s Pizza: Pizzas, salads, breakfast (G8, K4)
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: Chocolates (H5)
  • Rush Street Bar: Wine, beer, spirits (H14)
  • Skyscrapers Bar: Wine, beer, spirits (K8)
  • Starbucks: Coffee, teas, pastries (H1, H5, H11B, H14, K4, L2, L20)
  • Subway: Sandwiches (Rotunda)
  • Tortas Frontera: Mexican, sandwiches, soups, breakfast (K4)
  • Wolfgang Express: Sandwiches, salads, pizzas, breakfast, wine (K12)

Terminal 5 | Concourse M

  • Big Bowl: Chinese, Thai, alcohol (M7)
  • Burger King: Burgers, sandwiches, breakfast (M7)
  • Dunkin’ Donuts: Coffee, donuts, bagels (M10)
  • Farmer’s Fridge: Salads, grain bowls (M5, Arrivals, Baggage)
  • Garrett Popcorn: Popcorn (M4, M12)
  • The Goddess and Grocer: Sandwiches, salads, soups, breakfast, pastries, coffee (Ticketing)
  • Goddess on the Go: Sandwiches, salads, beer, wine (M1)
  • Hub 51: Sushi, tacos, salads, sandwiches, breakfast (M10)
  • McDonald’s: Burgers, sandwiches, breakfast (Baggage)
  • R.J. Grunts Burgers & Fries: Burgers, fries (M10)
  • Tortas Frontera: Mexican, sandwiches, soups, breakfast (M12)
Foursquare

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

10000 W O'Hare Ave, Chicago, IL 60666 (773) 686-2200 Visit Website

In This Stream

Chicago Holiday Restaurant and Bar Guide

View all 10 stories

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

Where to Eat at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)

By Jeffy Mai and Ashok Selvam
1 comment / new

Schubas and Lincoln Hall Co-Owner Allegedly Used Home Spy Cameras to Record Nude Footage

By Ashok Selvam

The Chicago Restaurants and Bars Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccinations

A running list of restaurants and bars that have adopted new pandemic safety policies as coronavirus case rates rise again

By Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam

Parlor Pizza Workers Say Management Sat BIPOC Customers in ‘Rejection Section’

By Aimee Levitt and Ashok Selvam

Chicago Restaurant Workers May Be Eligible for a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

By Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt

A French Tasting Menu Spot in North Center and Five More Restaurant and Bar Openings

By Naomi Waxman, Aimee Levitt, and 1 more

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world